curtis and lori swenson

Lori and Curtis Swenson

 Courtesy photo

The design cut into the wood is beautiful, detailed, intricate —and handmade. It was not produced with a laser cutter or computer-aided design, but rather, entirely by hand by a remarkably skilled craftsman in rural Kansas.

Curtis and Lori Swenson are founders and owners of C&L Crafts in Miltonvale. They grew up in the Randolph area, met in school and were married. They would ultimately have four children.

Tags

Recommended for you