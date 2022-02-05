Uncomfortable I remain after reading about John Musgrave’s intimate journey — though I did come away knowing more about walking that thin, gray line between good and evil.
Stumbling upon the unexpected is memorable. I’m always attracted by those who consider themselves ordinary but are drawn down pathways leading to unexpected places — passageways that, in retrospect, we might view as a Third Way.
John Musgrave was raised in a solid Methodist family in Independence, Mo., and won honors as a Boy Scout, but at 17 he fulfilled his dream of joining the Marine Corps to fight the enemy — in a place called Vietnam. A year later, in 1967, he was shot twice by an NVA soldier wielding an AK-47. Suffering a fist-sized hole in his pectoral inches from his heart, Musgrave nearly bled to death in a muddy jungle near the DMZ.
Serving as a personnel accountant, I was a million miles away onboard an aircraft carrier that launching 24/7 attacks while cruising Yankee Station — just a few miles offshore from Hanoi, capital city of North Vietnam.
About the same time the U.S. began pulling back from its original intentions, Musgrave’s unit was thrown into battle armed with M16 rifles that jammed if not cleaned regularly — with one brush supplied per combat team.
Gravely disillusioned and now disabled, Musgrave was medically discharged but soon grew alcoholic and suicidal. Feeling deeply betrayed by his country’s leadership, he stayed fiercely loyal to the buddies he had grown to respect and love. Back home, he somehow zigged into Baker University at Baldwin, Kan., zagged into an internship teaching literacy with the Black Panthers in Kansas City, Mo., then, in 1970, found himself a national spokesman for Vietnam Veterans Against the War while living in Kansas.
Always declaring his first allegiance to his long-suffering fellow grunts as well as the innocents killed as collateral damage, he became part of a national patriotic force which may have briefly turned our nation away from warfare. His candid nature brought him face to face with war supporters but also philosophical peace advocates — some of them dodging the draft.
I recommend “The Education of Corporal John Musgrave,” a searing, well-written book, just published by Knopf in November. Musgrave, now 74, lives in Lawrence and was part of the acclaimed Vietnam War series by Ken Burns on PBS.
Dave Redmon, a longtime resident of Manhattan, is a former reporter and editor who became an educator before returning to journalism. He retired in 2007.