The music of “The Nutcracker” fills the air every holiday season, but this year’s Winter Dance performance at K-State adds some modern updates.
“Nut/Cracked and Other Delights,” K-State’s Winter Dance 2021, brought together K-State students and guest artists from The Bang Group, a dance company based in New York City. “Nut/Cracked” features music from across time as well as dance styles from modern, ballet, tap and jazz.
“It was important to be part of the holiday tradition in a novel way that felt true to me,” said David Parker, choreographer and co-founder of The Bang Group.
“Nut/Cracked” is the second act of Winter Dance, with the first consisting of dances choreographed by K-State faculty members Julie Pentz and Stephen Loch.
Parker said he grew up watching productions of “The Nutcracker” on television and as a child also saw the Boston Ballet perform it live.
“I have loved ‘The Nutcracker’ since I was a child,” he said. “I adored it.”
When he became a choreographer, he said he felt excluded from the tradition and wanted to incorporate updated elements that would be more familiar to a modern audience. This included changes like incorporating more modern styles of dance and some same-sex dance partners.
“I wanted to build on things in contemporary life without undermining the genuine joyfulness of the show,” Parker said.
Neo Shockley, a senior fine arts major, and Kai Smith, a sophomore pre-physical therapy major, said the production is fast-paced and full of surprises.
“It’s absolutely jaw dropping,” Shockley said.
Smith said the production brings a fresh lightness to what is often a more structured show while still keeping some familiar elements.
“Some sections are heavily ballet, but it brings in humor to some things that are traditionally very serious,” Smith said.
Shockley and Smith said working alongside the dancers from The Bang Group provided an example of professionalism and hard work from people with years of experience.
“It’s inspiring,” Shockley said. “Seeing these professionals who have been part of this community for so long is amazing.”
Parker and Bang Group co-founder Jeffrey Kazin came to Manhattan in October to begin working with the students. Parker said he learned from the students and hoped they learned from him and his group.
“I could see how people not schooled in the same way I am would reinterpret the material,” Parker said. “It gave me back a new understanding of the material. ...
“It’s good to be dancing side by side on material where we have equal footing. They know it, too.”
Kate Digby, associate director of dance at K-State, said she wanted the students to be in the moment and focus on communicating with the audience, which she said The Bang Group does well in its performance.
“The transformation in our students was overwhelming, to the point it brought me to tears,” Digby said.
“Nut/Cracked”
performance times
“Nut/Cracked will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. All shows are in the Chapman Theatre in Nichols Hall.