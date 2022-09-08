September is a busy month for Kansas producers, who are making final selections for wheat varieties, prepping equipment and spraying volunteer wheat and weeds ahead of planting this year’s wheat crop. K-State Agronomy recently released guidance on one other action that could help save some cost and set the 2023 wheat harvest up for success from day one — soil sampling.

In a K-State Agronomy eUpdate on August 25, Nutrient Management Specialist Dorivar Ruiz Diaz noted soil sampling “is particularly important with higher fertilizer prices contributing to very tight margins for wheat.”

