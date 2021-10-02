Some of us achieve our dreams. Some are just scraping by.
“Working,” which opened at K-State Thursday, brings together stories of people from all types of careers, from truck drivers to housewives, receptionists to iron workers.
Jerry Jay Cranford, director and associate professor of theater at K-State, said the show is a fitting way to honor the essential workers who have kept the world turning over the last year. It also marks a return to work for the student actors, as the first live performance by K-State Theatre in more than a year.
“It shows those people wanting to be heard, wanting people to understand what they do,” Cranford said.
“Working” is based on a series of interviews conducted by writer and broadcaster Studs Terkel in the 1970s. Terkel interviewed dozens of everyday people about their jobs and the challenges that come along with them.
Composer Stephen Schwartz, who also wrote “Wicked,” adapted the book into a musical in the 1970s along with several others including singer James Taylor. The musical was revised in 2012 with some characters deleted, others added and two new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, composer of “Hamilton.”
Cranford said the characters are relatable and the audience identifies with “their joys and their complaints.” Because the stories are pulled from such a wide range of occupations, each member of the audience will recognize something about their struggles.
One character talks about having a “Satan boss,” and Cranford said most people have someone from their work life who comes to mind in that moment.
Cranford said the story of the teacher resonated with him in the era of distance learning. The character talks about needing to adapt to the times and Cranford, whose mother was a teacher and who has children in school, said he recognized their teachers’ struggles as they taught during pandemic closures.
“I’m watching how their teachers have to adapt with 67 kids on Zoom,” Cranford said.
Anneliese Mock said she can relate to the waitress, one of the characters she plays. Mock is a waitress herself and said she connected to some of the ways the character does her job.
“I try to implement a funny personality to get more tips,” she said. “It’s fun playing up that role onstage.”
Mock said all the characters are realistic but because many are only referred to by their jobs, they are broad enough that anyone can see something of themselves in one of the characters, such as the housewife.
“A ton of moms in the audience will see her and say, ‘I know what that is,’” she said.
Cranford said highlighting the sacrifices made by working people is especially appropriate during a time when those in jobs like nurses, grocery store clerks and mail carriers sacrificed in the face of the COVID pandemic. The theater department offered free tickets to staff of the Riley County Health Department, USD 383, the Riley County Police Department and other essential workers.
Members of the theater industry had their work taken from them when live performance shut down, and some had to rethink what work looked like for them.
“I have friends (in theater) who moved back home, who got their real estate license,” Cranford said.
In addition to celebrating essential workers, K-State’s return to live performance is a celebration of theater workers as well.
“Without theater, you don’t have Netflix or the other things that kept us sane,” Cranford said. “So it’s a little celebration for us to do that again too.”
‘WORKING’
‘Working’ will be performed Saturday and Sunday and Oct. 7-10. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.