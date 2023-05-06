Harold-Lonsinger

Harold Lonsinger, a farmer near Alton, tragically died after being caught in Kansas wildfires in 2021. K-State is continuing Lonsinger’s legacy by establishing a sustainable farm operation for learning purposes. The farm will be contained on 2,300 acres east of Alton.

 Courtesy photo

ALTON — The legacy of a Kansas farmer who had a passion for raising cattle and crops while preserving the health of the land is being carried forward in an effort to establish a research and teaching farm on his family’s property.

Harold Lonsinger and his wife, Olympia, originally purchased a small farm 30 miles east of Alton, Kansas, eventually expanding it to 2300 acres.

