ksu meat animal eval team

Members of K-State’s championship meat animal evaluation team are (front, left to right): Macie Weigand, assistant coach Weston Schrader, Delaney Shaw, Katrina Tucker, Chesney Effling, Ellie Kidwell, Jacey Massey, Jade Parrish, Rebecca Donaldson, Alex Scovill, and assistant coach Erin Beyer. (Back row, left to right) coach Chris Mullinix, Lane Howe, Whitney Watts, Sarah Kalman, Charles Bunker, Luke Harker, Trey Conley, Will Banks, Trevor Johnson, Riley Krehbiel, Brody Nemecek, and coach Travis O’Quinn.

 Courtesy photo

A Kansas State University judging team that tests its skill on factors that impact the production of meat from livestock has rolled to its third consecutive national championship.

The meat animal evaluation team was crowned champions at the 2023 Collegiate Meat Animal Evaluation Contest in Canyon, Texas, posting team-winning scores in six divisions.

Tags

Recommended for you