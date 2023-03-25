asparagus

Asparagus is a perennial vegetable with three primary parts: the fluffy top is called the fern; the crown is the part just beneath the soil and the roots extend down from the crown.

 Courtesy photo

A Kansas State University horticulture expert said gardeners who want to promote asparagus spear growth this year should begin with removing old ferns.

Cynthia Domenghini, an instructor in K-State’s Department of Horticulture and Natural Resources, said asparagus spears begin emerging early to mid-April in Manhattan, but earlier in southern Kansas and later in northern Kansas.

