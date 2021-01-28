Two K-State College of Veterinary Medicine graduates will be gracing TV screens once again on Saturday with the season three premiere of their National Geographic docu-series, “Heartland Docs, DVM.”
The show follows the lives and work challenges of Drs. Ben and Erin Schroeder of Hartington, Nebraska, as they treat a range of animals in rural America.
But before they were wrangling farm animals or starring in their own show, the two were doctoratal students in veterinary medicine at K-State. Ben had previously attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln while Erin, a New Yorker, attended Syracuse University.
Ben, a third-year student at the time, said he was immediately drawn to Erin, a first-year student. They hit it off and got engaged about two weeks later.
“When it’s right, it’s right,” Erin said with a laugh.
Erin said they married within the year and eventually had their firstborn son, Charlie, while still living in Manhattan. Ben graduated in 2002, and while Erin was finishing up her schooling, he worked at Little Apple Veterinary Hospital under the tutelage of Dr. Elizabeth Lindquist. They had their second son, Chase, a couple years later back in Nebraska.
Ben said the six years he spent in Manhattan were some of the best of his life and the beginning of the couple’s journey.
“(The production company) doesn’t let us wear anything with logos on it, but we try to sneak as much purple in as possible here and there,” Erin said. “You can’t wear branded anything on TV. ... We’ve tried, and so we wear purple and we have a few things hanging around the clinic that we can sneak in. (Manhattan’s) a pretty special town to us.”
After Erin graduated in 2004, she and Ben returned to Hartington to take over his father’s veterinary practice, Cedar County Veterinary Services.
For nearly two decades, Erin and Ben worked at the clinic in northeast Nebraska, and as a mixed animal practice that saw anything from wild and farm animals to domestic pets, no two days were quite the same.
But one day, Ben said, he and Erin started thinking about what they could do to help revitalize their town, home to about 1,500.
“Rural America really is struggling,” Ben said. “Our downtown in its heyday was the most beautiful downtown you’ve ever seen, and it had kind of just started to deteriorate, buildings weren’t getting the care that they should.”
The couple ended up restoring a few office buildings, a farmhouse, a home and the historic Hartington Hotel. An Omaha World-Herald article detailing the endeavors likened the pair to HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, which pushed TV producers to seek them out.
A production team from Glass Entertainment Group pitched the idea of a cross-country vet clinic renovation series, but the couple declined as they had their own clinic to run and family to raise. Instead, the two proposed that the crew film their daily work as rural vets who involve the whole family in the job.
The idea stuck, and the couple and team have been filming content for the show for over two years now. Ben said it was a learning curve getting used to having cameras on them five days a week and 12 hours a day. He said now they feel both like pros and as if filming just began yesterday.
Erin said she didn’t realize how involved the process would be because filming days are so long, and they also do their own voiceover work for their show.
“It’s just an amazing process, and there’s so many moving parts,” she said. “We have eight people who are here with us. Basically they become extended family because they’re with you all the time. We travel with an entourage now. It’s kind of fun; they usually have big, black SUVs or trucks, and it looks like we’re very fancy when we’re driving on country roads.”
The couple said they appreciate how the show highlights bonds between humans and animals, as well as how the town has embraced them by letting them into their lives.
“I’m amazed by the human spirit that comes across in the show,” Ben said. “It seems like we have these people in the Midwest that love what they’re doing and love their animals and love to explain what’s going on, and that really makes me impressed about where we live.”
Erin added while the series shows happy and fun moments, it also doesn’t shy away from hard topics like death. She said she hopes viewers can see that reality play out on screens and connect with those moments.
“People are sort of sequestered away from each other,” she said, “and we’re sort of missing that special bond that happens between us as people to be able to see and really feel like you’re with somebody explaining their story and walking through their journey with them. To be allowed to see into that raw emotion, whether it’s happiness or sadness, I think that’s something that’s really special.
“I hope that our show sort of reaches out and wraps its arms around its viewers and makes them feel part of our Heartland family and whatever story that’s going on.”
Season 3 of “Heartland Docs, DVM” will premiere on National Geographic Wild at 9 p.m. Saturday. Past seasons can be watched online at nationalgeographic.com/tv/shows/heartland-docs-dvm or streamed on Disney+.