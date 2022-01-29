A quilted jacket on display at Manhattan Arts Center is sprinkled with messages and images from a moment in time.
They recall COVID-19, Zoom gatherings, the presidential election and Black Lives Matter.
Montika Allen-Atkinson, who designed the jacket, wanted to capture how she was feeling during a time of isolation in 2020.
“People can look at that jacket and say, ‘I know exactly when that jacket was made,’” she said.
Allen-Atkinson’s art quilts make up the exhibit “The Story in Thread,” on display at the MAC until Feb. 12. Rather than using traditional block designs or quilting patterns, Allen-Atkinson creates her own images to express how she or someone else might be feeling.
Allen-Atkinson, who lives in Junction City, started quilting at around 10 years old. Her mother was a seamstress, and Allen-Atkinson would watch her sew.
“I used to kind of bug her, stand over her shoulder,” she said. “She just gave me scraps and told me to do something with them.”
She quilted and embroidered on and off for years but started quilting consistently around 10 years ago. She is a long arm quilting, which uses a 10-foot frame and sewing machine to construct the quilt.
As she gained experience, she felt limited by some of the traditional quilting methods. She would look for fabrics that went together and use others’ patterns.
“I realized I wasn’t that kind of quilter,” Allen-Atkinson said. “I realized I could make a statement with fabric.”
One of her quilts features five fabric portraits of Black leaders in history: Martin Luther King Jr., President Barack Obama, U.S. Rep. Barbara Jordan, Harriet Tubman and Sojourner Truth. Another shows the outline of the continent of Africa next to a fabric portrait of South African president and civil rights leader Nelson Mandela. Others include images representing the Black Lives Matter movement, the LGBTQ community and police.
In other quilts, she tries to show a character feeling an emotion that the viewer might be able to relate to.
“It’s up to the person who’s viewing it to either see the story in it, accept it, start a conversation or continue a conversation,” Allen-Atkinson said.
For some of her designs, her son, Ronald Atkinson Jr., takes her sketch and draws it to the scale she wants to create. Allen-Atkinson uses primarily African fabrics in her quilts. The fabrics come in bright, deep colors that might have a small, tight pattern or a large, broad one. She said it’s almost like the brightly colored patterns tell her how to place them together.
“When you start cutting patterns or finding designs in there that will make a quilt come alive, that’s what makes it different,” she said.
She enjoys including small details like embroidered quotes hidden in fabric. Her quilt of Black leaders has the silhouette of people marching across the bottom.
“I always try to put something there for people to find,” she said.
Allen-Atkinson said she looks at the quilts as her way of leaving a legacy. She is a retired schoolteacher, but after family, friends and students are gone, her messages in fabric will still be around.
“The quilts will last for generations,” she said. “I look at my grandmother’s quilts, my great-grandmother’s quilts ... I think everybody thinks about, what will they be remembered for? This is what will last out of who I am.”