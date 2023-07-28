The aroma of muffins, pies breads and cookies mingled in the air inside CiCo Park’s Pottorf Hall on Wednesday.
Beyond the pleasant chaos of people entering their crafts, LEGO structures and woodworking projects lay tables full of baked goods as part of the Riley County Fair, which continues through Monday.
The 4-H members looked nervous as judges examined each item closely from across the table — massaging, smelling and tasting the desserts with feedback.
Garrett Henderson, 8, of Manhattan awaited the verdict on his zucchini bread.
Henderson smiled beneath a head of red hair even after struggling to answer the judge’s questions, such as “I can see some more green here … did you peel the zucchini before baking it?”
His grandma, who was standing next to him at the table, grinned as her grandson received a blue ribbon for his efforts.
Blue is good, though the best of the blues also get purple ribbons and the chance to move on to the state fair. Below blue are red and white ribbons.
Many competitors feel timid because the judging happens right in front of them, but Henderson, a member of the CiCo Shamrocks 4-H club, said he didn’t feel nervous about a perfectionist observing his talent. His goal surrounded friendly sibling rivalry.
“(I was nervous) because my sister did a lot better,” Henderson said with a bashful smile, pointing to his sister, who laughed. “She got a purple.”
4-H is a national youth organization that aims to help young people reach their “fullest potential.”
Often it’s a group that involves multiple generations, with parents as leaders teaching skills to their children as well as other members.
But it’s not all baked goods and air conditioning at the fair.
The Wendland children — Jacob, 17; Sarah, 13; and Korah, 10 — are involved in the livestock competitions.
Jacob said it’s easier to stay outside when they perform chores at the barn, because it’s hard to go from inside the house to a smelly, hot environment. However, they all agreed they’re generally acclimated to the conditions.
“It smells like home,” said Sarah Wendland, sporting a gray shirt with the words “Agriculture is How.”
Korah and Sarah Wendland show sheep and pigs, while Jacob Wendland shows cattle.
With temperatures over 100 degrees this week, the siblings change their routines in caring for the animals.
They said they give the animals cold showers, position big fans on them and keep their stock in the shade.
Korah jokingly said her parents initially “dragged” them into the 4-H program. Jacob gave a more full picture.
“I don’t think they ever forced us because we found our interests on our own,” said Jacob, who attends Riley County High School and has started selling his own lambs. “We’ve played sports on and off, but we always come back to show.”
“Showing is our sport,” Sarah said.
Competing in the program has become a tradition for another Riley County High student, Gracie Scofield. She participated in many activities last year, including arts and crafts, geology and fashion revue. A privilege she appreciates is the ability to take care of animals on a family farm, which allows her to show pigs and cattle at the fairgrounds each season.
“All of my family has shown,” she said. “My mom showed, my grandpa showed and my mom’s brother showed. We keep all of our animals at our grandpa’s. That’s where we work them.”
Scofield participated in this year’s baked goods contest as she had many years before. The 16-year-old from Leonardville isn’t new to success; she received the best pie award last year and previously won the grand champion award for her angel food cake. Still, she feels anxious when she pulls up her seat to the table.
“I was really nervous, but not as much as last year because I’ve done it so much,” Scofield said after feedback from judge Matthew Stallbaumer of Centralia. “He touched the angel cake to make sure it was bouncy and dry, then he was making sure that the pie was flakey and that the bottom was cooked.”
Stallbaumer’s evaluation gave Scofield, a rising junior, two purple ribbons. The former 4-H member travels around Kansas to judge for the summer. During the school year, Stallbaumer passes on the farming lifestyle as an agriculture teacher.
Stallbaumer he was inspired to become a judge because he’s always had a “passion” for the kitchen.
He took a training course to claim qualifications for the position and continues to bake on his own. Stallbaumer’s favorite part of operations are the kids’ reactions.
“I love seeing the smile on everyone’s faces as they come in with their projects they’ve worked so hard on, and giving them feedback on what they’ve done,” Stallbaumer said. “Just seeing the joy on their faces when they receive a ribbon, whatever color it is. They’ve worked so hard all summer long. Kind of being in that gap and being that connection with them is really awesome.”
The community event is for everyone. Children ride ponies in the corner next to a plethora of other activities games lined along the edge of the grounds next to Bishop Stadium and rides throughout the grass field.
The carnival kicked off at 6 p.m. Thursday, running through Monday, and the Kaw Valley Rodeo continues at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The fair closes shortly after its conclusion each night around 10 p.m.