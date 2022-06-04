Baseball was once known truthfully as America’s pastime. If it is called that anymore, it’s only for nostalgia’s sake. Superbowl LVI had more than 10 times the number of viewers than last year’s first game of the World Series. But despite baseball’s waning popularity, there is something unmistakably American about it. Studying the last 120 years of American history without hearing about baseball is like studying British Literature and never hearing about Camelot. Both are the mustering grounds for culturally-defining myths and legends.
Joe Posnanski is one of those guys who has lived the legend of baseball. He actually started his career as the Royals beat reporter for the Kansas City Star, which most years is the sports journalism equivalent of a coroner. Over time he got higher in the baseball writing echelon and eventually became a Hall of Fame voter. He’s met more baseball legends than I can imagine and has amassed more baseball knowledge than I would have thought to be possible for a single person.
“The Baseball 100” is Posnanski’s shot at compiling a top 100 of all-time list. This list is not limited to just MLB players. Posnanski is an avid student of the Negro Leagues as well, and many of their players who never had a chance to play during the era of segregation get their time to shine. One even makes it to the top 5.
He knows off the bat that if you know anything about baseball history, you’ll disagree with some of his inclusions, exclusions, and order (“Joe DiMaggio only number 56?!” He can hear you howl in rage.) He is also unafraid to acknowledge his controversial picks and make a case for them. Barry Bonds is not only on the list, but is ranked very high, despite his use of PEDs. Some people really won’t like that. Curt Schilling is on the list despite being excluded/snubbed (depending on how you see it) from the Hall of Fame vote multiple times, and some people really won’t like that. There are Negro League players who we have no stats for at all and whose abilities are attested to by word of mouth alone. Stats junkies really won’t like that.
But this is so much more than a compilation of stats and reports about athletic excellence. After all, you can only read about so many .318/.395/.583 with 32 homers and 107 RBIs seasons (Roy Campanella) before your eyes glaze over. No, if there’s one thing baseball fans love as much as stats, it’s prose.
This book is over 800 pages long, and it would be unreadable if it were all charts and breakdowns of on plate appearances. Bill Posnanski has taken each of the 100 players and written about what made them memorable. Obviously, all of them were phenomenal ball players and their on-field exploits are given their due. But there’s always something else. Maybe it was their tyrannical father who mercilessly drove them to success, like George Brett. Or maybe it’s a single quote which so perfectly sums up their personality, such as Ernie Banks’ “It’s a beautiful day for a ball game. Let’s play two.”
Posnanski’s prose is flowing and romantic. He is obviously deeply in love with the game. Reading his book is like going on a tour of a baseball museum with an excited docent whom you suspect may be the head curator as well.
The breadth of stories contained in this book are more than you could ever get from research. This is because many of them come from his own experience with the legends or stories he’s heard from other players about them, such as how Satchel Paige started calling Buck O’Neil “Nancy.”
My only caution about “The Baseball 100” is that it’s best if you treat it like a baseball season, a slow burn to pick up day after day, and not a book to crunch into a week or two (or three). Most non-fiction books keep their flow going by building context. This event led to this, which informed that, etc.
“The Baseball 100” doesn’t have that. Each profile is self-contained and is just as likely to refer to something ahead of it in the book as something behind it. Trying to read it as you would a novel or regular history is like driving down the highway to Topeka but slamming on the brakes every 5 minutes. Read a profile or two a day, instead of trying to get in 10 or 20 a day.
I really liked the book, though I wish I’d spaced it out a bit more. I’m probably the minimum level of baseball fan required to like the book. If you normally don’t care about baseball, I can’t imagine you making it through the stat wall. If you’re the kind of person who thinks it’s fascinating that Mike Piazza is the lowest round draft pick to make it to the Hall of Fame (62nd!) you’ll almost certainly love it.
Aaron Pauls is an assistant funeral director at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.