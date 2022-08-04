JEPSEN Aug 4, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JEPSENWanda Jepsen of Manhattan is celebrating her 90th birthday.On Sept. 18, 1932, Wanda was born to Claude and Alma Geering in Ashgrove, Kansas.Her family sends this message: “Wishing you a very happy birthday, Mom/Grandma/Great-Grandma! From all your family.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News RCPD searches for 18-year-old Manhattan man in connection with robbery JEPSEN Sylvester reunion Church news for Aug. 4, 2022 PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Everybody Counts, 'Bonnie and Clyde,' Rally in the Valley and more Follow the love and crime story of 'Bonnie and Clyde' USD 383 publishes 2022-23 budget Climate Migration: California fire pushes family to Vermont Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRiley County, Kansas voters reject 'Value Them Both' amendmentMarilyn Manson claims Evan Rachel Wood faked FBI noteLil Durk hit by stage pyrotechnicsDylan Edwards decommits from K-StateState education department examines teaching vacanciesVladimir Putin caught on camera unable to use right armChris Lowery reportedly hired at NorthwesternFROM THE PUBLISHER | I'm de-committingTang pleased with roster's summer development during 1st offseasonKansas AG candidate vows to defend 'Value Them Both' amendment if passed Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.