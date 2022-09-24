Once upon a time there was a boy. But, he wasn’t just any boy.
His name was (is) James Patterson. (Okay, Gentle Reader, you can applaud now. Patterson would probably like that.)
And this story isn’t just any ol’ story. It’s a wonderfully, brilliantly written series of autobiographical stories. He writes so well, as if he was telling a spine-tingling, gutsy, and sometimes sad tale.
Patterson, as many might know, is a very good crime, mystery, and God-honest-to truth bestselling novelist (“Along Came a Spider” and “Kiss the Girls” are only two of his most popular novels.) However, he detests being labeled “a bestseller.” He’s no snob, really.
One of his most recent works is “The Stories of My Life,” by — you guessed it, no pseudonym here — James Patterson. I had the honor to read and review it.
Let me begin by writing that Patterson is never boring — I’m referring to his personality as well as his writing. He doesn’t dare begin his book (er,,,story) by giving readers a lot of dates, times, places and other such historical details, which proved to be the second downfall for the late President Richard Nixon, who began the first sentence of his memoirs with “I was born in a house that my father built,” etc. etc. Well, Patterson writes simply of his youth — growing up in Newburgh, NY.
He successfully skips around a bit, but always returns to the scenes of his youth, including his college days and withstanding the often crazy world of J. Walter Thompson North America Advertising Agency. He had always wanted to be a writer and he was quick with the ad lines while being a copy editor and eventually the CEO of J. Walter Thompson, which he calls the hell of “Mad Men.” Patterson even goes so far as to write that some of those “Mad Men” really were quite mad.
He writes how smart they were, but labels them scary-genius types. Some of these men could have become serial killers. They would come up with ad lines to boost a sinking J. Walter account by pitching something like, “You don’t come in on Saturday, don’t bother to come in on Sunday.”
Yes, gangster mania ruled to a certain extent with some of these “goodfellas” who were famous and (ahem!) not so famous.
There are personal accounts, very moving stories, of a young Patterson when he was a psych aide at McLean Hospital, the psychiatric affiliate of Harvard Medical School in Belmont, Massachusetts. With no experience (he was 18 at the time and desperate for work — any job), he was hired by the staff doctors. He knew he would do well at the mental hospital because of two things:
First, he empathized with others, especially the emotionally, mentally, and spiritually restless souls. And he understood what it meant to be poor and lonely.
Secondly, Patterson would listen. He would listen to any outbursts, strange comments, or poetry readings because no one else would. These people, among them James Taylor, Taylor’s sister and brother; the poet Robert Lowell; and hundreds of others, had no one to turn to. And, sadly, many killed themselves.
However, Patterson saved many lives, his friends’ and others’, whether they dealt with mental illness, abuse by priests (Patterson had his share of that abuse as a youth and while in college), or suffered from some jerk of a boss for too long.
From an early age, Patterson would read, read, read and write, write, write whenever he could. He’d write before work, early in the morning. He’d write on his afternoon breaks. He’d write short stories whenever time allowed. He was hooked even when publishing firms rejected his works again and again.
Patterson knew he was a writer. He held onto that dream no matter what his poor father told him or what the priests demanded of him throughout his Catholic life. “Lord, was I Catholic!” Patterson quipped in one story-chapter.
Still, despite all the abuse and harm and later, diseases, Patterson believed he would become a great writer. Not the best writer (remember, he hates snobbishness), but a decent, remarkable storyteller nevertheless.
And what makes Patterson such a brilliant storyteller? For one, he keeps his chapters short and to the point. In this autobiography, no chapter has more than two or three pages.
And, again, he makes his life and other peoples’ lives very lively and exciting.
Patterson, a bore?
Never!
I was in tears the entire time I read his stories. Some were tears of sadness at heartfelt accounts of friends, famous people and loves of his life who had passed.
Others were brought on by laughing out loud so hard that I once peed in my underwear. (I think Patterson would get a kick out of that!)
There are so many beautiful, joyful and, too, heart-breaking stories that I’m sorry I can’t record all of them in this review. However, one that amused me to a certain extent was about the then singer-songwriter-poet Jim Morrison (of the rock group The Doors).
Patterson got free tickets to usher people to concerts at the Fillmore East. Morrison was there one time, yelling and cussing at the manager, Bill Graham, and everyone else, including Patterson and his friends. Heck, it was better to have Morrison yell at them, Patterson implied, that way Morrison was at least giving them some attention. Now, Morrison was truly a smart man, a genius of sorts. Patterson claimed that no matter if you loved him or hated him, “you could not take your eyes off of him.” His presence, his manner of stroking the microphone and singing, “I am the Lizard King, I can do anything,” or “Break on through....” or the song “This is the End” (totally controversial then and to this day, too, somewhat so) left everyone mesmerized, even hypnotized.
Okay, so here was Morrison and at one point he gazed up at an old chandelier. He kept looking up. Soon everyone was looking up.
Morrison said, “Hey, Man, that chandelier is going to fall on me or the band!”
Bill Graham reassured him by replying, “Oh, no, Jim, that chandelier is sturdy, solid as a rock.”
The next thing everyone saw after a couple of minutes was Jim Morrison hanging, swinging, from the chandelier and he shouted, “Hey, Bill, you’re right. It’s pretty solid up here!”
Everyone feared that Morrison would fall and perhaps kill himself.
No, Patterson writes, “Sadly that came much later, when he moved to Paris, spent time in a shabby hotel room, died and was buried in a nondescript cemetery, along with cracking, old monuments.”
No, this poor man died too soon from severe alcohol and drug use. Through the years after his death, his tombstone has (I think) been refurbished. That’s the least that could be done to honor this lonely, death-obsessed poet.
One additional story I’d like to relate is when Patterson was at Columbia University. He suggested to a professor in the creative writing department, “Hey, why don’t you let us read 30 books, then talk about them after finishing?” The prof liked the idea, so he and Patterson narrowed the list down to 15 books that they both wanted to read. That was the entire course. Wow! How great was that! Instead of having the instructor select the books, the other students had a say. Patterson said that this concept has worked well over the years. He writes that he wouldn’t be surprised if more instructors would be doing this now.
I can relate to that. I recall a course I took before graduating from K-State called “Fiction into Film.” Oh, I loved that course, which was taught by a faculty member in the English department. (I’ll refer to him as “Prof. B.,” the taller one without the bushy hair.) We, the students, read several fiction books (about 5) and after reading each one we’d see a film based somewhat on the book. Well, Prof. B picked both the fictions and films. He’s probably retired now, but perhaps before retiring he let his students select some of the fiction and film. Maybe one?
As for Patterson, I loved his stories and I really like him. He writes that he’ll re-read books that interest him over and over, to the point that the pages are either severely dog-eared or completely frayed. I feel like he does. I’ll keep his advice in mind for every kid, for every adult, who feels like they can do better than a “B” but who settle humbly for a “B” in a fiction or a film class.
Carol A. Wright is a K-State graduate and freelance writer living in Winfield.