jacquelyneleffler-icon-260x260

Jacquelyne Leffler

 Courtesy photo

The call came while she was sitting with her dad at a pizza place. Essentially, the message was: “Sorry, we’re canceling our entire order from your business.”

Since that was all the product that she had to sell, it seemed like disaster. But this was just a turning point in the development of what has become a remarkable business in rural Kansas.

Tags

Recommended for you