Smoke from spent gunpowder and concussive blasts from two years’ worth of fireworks filled the night sky over Wamego as the city celebrated Independence Day with a bang.
Thousands of people descended on the town Sunday for the Fourth of July fireworks show — the No.-1 show in the state of Kansas. This year’s display included fireworks that went unfired last year after the show was canceled because of the pandemic, as well as a brief segment commemorating last year’s Kansas City Chiefs victory in the Super Bowl. Topeka cover band Departure performed a medley of hits from the 1970s and ’80s before and after the fireworks show.
With a light breeze and mostly cloudless skies, the crew of volunteers shot off an array of multicolored fireworks with little threat of weather interference. The “Pyro Crew,” as they are called, includes two Kansas licensed display operators and 12 members who are required to pass exams with the Pyrotechnic Guild International before they can help set up the incendiary display.
The team launched the choreographed fireworks from the ball diamonds at the Wamego Recreation Complex, with people filling the large field adjacent to the diamonds. It was the first time attending the Wamego fireworks show for Donna Fisher of Wabaunsee.
“I thought it was fabulous,” Fisher said. “After last year, it really felt cohesive to be here, with all these families… it’s just Americana to me.”
Harlee Melroy, 6, said she loved the fireworks and said she had never seen anything that big or impressive before. She said she came with her family from Nebraska just to view the show.
“It was awesome,” Melroy said. “I liked the ones that flashed and make booms really fast.”
Paul Trummer, 23, and Celine Talley, 19, enjoyed the fireworks show up close in the VIP section, right next to where the Pyro Crew was firing them. Trummer said he’s watched the Wamego display three or four times.
“It’s always really big, always really impressive,” Trummer said. “They do a really good job here.”
Talley said it was her first time at the Wamego show.
“I heard about the Wamego fireworks before I even moved here,” Talley said. “All the way up in Minnesota, they had a good reputation.”
The schedule of events for July 4th in Wamego was lengthy, with an antique tractor show, car show, Main Street parade, and carnival. Families set up lawn chairs and sprawled out in City Park as children, and a few adults, rode carnival rides. Smoke from multiple barbecue grills wafted into the trees in the park. Ron Ebert, a member of the Knights of Columbus No. 902 from Flush, Kansas, was flipping his last hamburgers as the sun was setting.
“My dad was a Knight, and he was the financial secretary for 38 years (for the chapter),” Ebert said. “That was his whole life, the Knights of Columbus. That’s why I’ve been a Knight for 44 years.”
Ebert said last year was the “first time in forever” that the Knights of Columbus from Flush did not attend a Fourth of July celebration.
“It was different… we all stayed at home,” Ebert said. “It was kind of sad; we’re used to coming down here and working our tails off to feed people, and it was way different.”
Ebert said his group ran out of hamburgers and bratwursts, which usually does not happen.
He said he heard from another vendor that this year’s Wamego celebration saw about 70,000 people attend, however that number is not confirmed. Ebert said it was “totally awesome” to be back celebrating Independence Day and grilling for the public.
“It means a lot for people to have their freedom,” Ebert said.