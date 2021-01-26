Actor, musician and writer Jeff Daniels said his goal is to make his livestream concert Wednesday evening an enjoyable experience for the virtual audience.
The concert — part of McCain Auditorium’s “McCain Connected” series of performances at Kansas State University — begins at 7 p.m. and will feature songs from Daniels’ newest acoustic album, “Alive and Well Enough.” He said he produces the virtual shows in a recording studio in his home with the help of his two sons, and he has done about 75 of these performances in the months since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“The livestreams kind of fell into our lap last spring (when the pandemic hit),” Daniels told The Mercury on Tuesday. “We did a few shows to raise money for my theater company in Michigan, and then we started doing them for other venues.”
Daniels said the shows are a three-camera production. One of his sons operates a floating camera while another runs the control room and video switching.
“It’s a lot more than just singing into your laptop,” Daniels said.
The song list will consist mostly of his newest pieces, and a question-and-answer session will follow the performance. Audience members have a chance to write in their questions during the show for Daniels to answer later. Most of the questions revolve around music or his creative influences. Daniels said his guitar went to New York with him in the 1970s, and over time he fell in love with writing songs.
“It’s been the creative thing I can go to in between acting jobs,” Daniels said.
Daniels, known for his work in films like “The Martian,” “Speed,” and “Dumb and Dumber,” was portraying Atticus Finch in a Broadway production of “To Kill a Mockingbird” when the coronavirus struck. He said putting on these livestream performances is like doing a play on Broadway, where he would act in eight shows a week. For the month of January, Daniels said he has been performing five virtual shows a week, with concerts scheduled for audiences in California and his native Michigan after his McCain performance.
“I really enjoy not traveling; I really enjoy working with my boys,” Daniels said. “I hope that these livestreams are still a viable way for musicians and artists to get to an audience post-pandemic.”
In jest, Daniels said he is lucky he was “already old” when COVID-19 became a concern.
“I turned 65 and a month later we were in a pandemic,” Daniels said. “It felt like everything but the gold watch.”
He said there is a silver lining to being forced home by a global health crisis, in that he has been able to spend more time with his children and grandchildren.
“I’ve been on the road for decades,” Daniels said. “So, I try to take this horrible event and find something positive in it. … I look forward to getting back to work, but this came at a time in my life when maybe I needed to stop for a little bit.”
Daniels said his hope is that livestreaming will not go away once the pandemic has passed.
“I like to think of it as a compliment to the music venue,” Daniels said. “If you can’t go out to the venue itself, maybe they offer a livestream where you don’t have to leave your home.”
Daniels said live theatre and live concerts have survived centuries of other crises, and there is still some magic in being part of an audience experiencing a live performance.
“I think theatre will come back, it always has,” Daniels said. “Ideally everything comes back.”
He said art has proved its usefulness over the past several months, and it is what people have turned to amidst the worries of the pandemic, whether they know it or not.
“Art can be something you do on a Saturday night, or it can be a one-way ticket into a larger sense of yourself,” Daniels said. “It illuminates, it explains, it throws another point of view at you; it’s an escape.”
Whether it be a painting, a poem, a song, a concert or streamed show, Daniels said people want to get outside of themselves and travel.
“That’s the responsibility of the artist I think, is to help us understand a little bit of what’s going on through what they create,” Daniels said. “Whatever it may be, it’s that thing that connects us, that helps us understand that we’re really all going through the same thing here, and we’re not alone.”
Tickets for the concert are $20 for individuals and $30 for families. Tickets can be purchased, and the concert will be available, through the McCain Auditorium website at mccain.k-state.edu.