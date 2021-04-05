Champion steers and heifers will stomp their way down Moro Street later this month.
A first-of-its-kind cattle drive is coming to Aggieville on April 17.
Kansas State University alumnus Christian Calliham created the free event, called the Aggieville Showdown, which will feature vendors from around the country. It will include a western fashion show and performance by musician Lucas Maddy.
“It’s going to be such a unique event that’s going to be so cool,” Calliham said.
Officials will close down Moro Street from North Manhattan Avenue to 12th Street for the event. The fenced-in show arena will have a pen holding the animal near Rally House; the animal will have a path.
Calliham postponed the event because of the coronavirus pandemic; he originally wanted to hold the event on April 18, 2020. Now, he and his crew are finishing the final details for the event.
“The last couple weeks are so much fun because you see the picture come together,” said Calliham, who graduated with an agribusiness degree with a marketing emphasis in May 2020 from K-State.
Calliham said he came up with the idea one night while enjoying drinks with friends in Aggieville. He said he wanted to fuse agriculture into an urban setting.
“That’s what kind of spurred the idea,” he said.
Vendors arrive April 16 to the Riley County Fairgrounds with the cattle show starting at 9 a.m. April 17 at the fairgrounds. The cattle show’s winners will participate in the Aggieville event — “grand drive” — at 6:30 p.m. April 17.