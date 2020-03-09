When Lisa Pluff first came to K-State, she was forced to choose between her two loves: baking and teaching.
Pluff, 26, had grown up in Shawnee with an innate love for both teaching and baking, but when she shadowed someone in K-State’s bakery science and management program — the only one of its kind in the nation — she was hooked.
But when Pluff graduated with her bakery science degree, most of the jobs she interviewed for were in corporate settings, which she wasn’t as passionate about. As she looked for more options, she found out she could take a two-year master’s program at K-State to get her teaching license. Better yet, a family and consumer sciences teaching license would allow her to combine her love for teaching and baking.
“I always saw my mom cooking and baking at home,” Pluff said. “It was something we liked to do. I was interested in science, and the specifics of it too, and that’s how I got into bakery science. I loved that program so much, and then I just felt called to get into teaching. It was the perfect outlet to put the two together.”
After student teaching at Manhattan High School, Pluff was asked to stay on with the department as a culinary teacher, specifically teaching the high school’s baking and pastry classes. Pluff said she hadn’t imagined she’d ever be in a job like that, as her private school didn’t offer any culinary elective classes.
While culinary classes still attract a wide range of students, Pluff said the classes — part of MHS’s Career and Technical Education department — also focus on preparing students for potential careers in the culinary industry. In any case, the lessons in food reactions correlate to the students’ other science education, and learning to measure in fractions is an application of the math they learn in the core curriculum. There are also soft skills, like learning to work as a team.
In any case, everybody eats, so the classes are useful for pretty much any student, she said.
“I hope they have fun while learning the life skills, even if they don’t go into the industry after high school,” she said. “Food is very much an important part of everyone’s life. Everyone can use these skills before and after they graduate.”
In just her second year as a teacher, Pluff has become “the best baking teacher in the state,” said Heide Rippert, another culinary teacher at MHS. Now colleagues, Pluff did her student teaching under Rippert’s supervision.
“There’s not a baking teacher out there that has more training and knowledge than she has,” Rippert said. “We have a huge opportunity for our students to learn at a very deep level about baking in particular. She’s doing some amazing things with our students.”
In February, Pluff was one of 32 teachers who were honored as recipients of the state Department of Education’s Horizon Awards. The award recognizes Kansas’s first-year teachers who demonstrate “outstanding teaching skills.” Pluff said she could not have won the award without the support of her students, parents and fellow teachers.
Pluff’s students said they’ve enjoyed her approach to teaching, which has been honest and trusting. Pluff shares bits of her life every week, including stories about how she got through college and updates on her almost-1-year-old Jaylen and her husband Anthony, who teaches elementary PE in Wamego.
“She’s very nice,” said Samari Berry, a sophomore at Manhattan High. “You get to talk and laugh with her — understand her.
She talks to us about her experiences in college so that we know what we might expect and get a sense of what we’ll get into. She’s nice and approachable, and she’s always there.”
Katelynn Manlove, a senior at the school, had Pluff as a student teacher then had her for several other classes once Pluff joined the faculty.
“She has a big heart, and even when things go wrong, she finds a way to keep us going,” she said. “She’s a great teacher.”
Pluff said that the most challenging part of the job so far has been making sure she’s always putting forth her best effort, but she said that it’s always been worth it for her students.
“Depending on their background and what they go through, it might be the best part of their day, so you have to make sure you’re bringing your A-game,” she said. “You might not ever know the difference you make, but it’s important.”