This highly engaging book was written by the only sister of President Joe Biden. Not only is Valerie the only daughter of parents who also had three sons, but she was campaign manager for all of her brother’s Senate and Presidential campaigns. Valerie and Joe have had a highly successful decades-long personal and professional relationship. That is largely what “Growing Up Biden: A Memoir” explores.
Let me be clear that this book is not. It is not a comprehensive or critical biography of the president or an analysis of his accomplishments. Valerie is clearly her brother’s biggest fan and makes no claim to be objective. It also does not deal with his Presidency, as it ends with his inauguration in January 2021.
The early chapters dealing with Biden’s family of origin are especially fascinating and revealing. Joe, born in 1942, is the oldest of four children, followed by author Valerie in 1945 and later by two younger brothers, Jimmy and Frankie. Their parents were ordinary blue-collar people, devout Irish Catholics who never had a lot of money but always put family first. In fact the family dynamics are among the most fascinating aspects of this book. This family really knew that “it takes a village” to raise a child, much more so four of them. Whenever someone was needed to help with the children, a sibling, grandparent, cousin, or other family member would step in.
When the need was great, the family contribution was even greater. Probably the nadir of Joe Biden’s life occurred in December 1972, just weeks after begin elected to the U.S. Senate for the first time. His wife, Neilia, and infant daughter, Naomi, were killed suddenly when a semi slammed into their car. Preschool sons Beau (Joe III) and Hunter were badly injured but survived. “Aunt Val” (and later her new husband Jack Owens as well) moved into the Bidens’ house and became full-time “mom,” frequently assisted by her parents and brothers as needed. This arrangement lasted essentially until Joe’s marriage to Jill in 1977.
The personal and professional working relationship of Joe and Valerie over 70 years is fascinating and must be one of the most positive and successful political pairings. Although trained as a teacher, Valerie managed all of her brother’s election campaigns, something a woman had seldom done before. She had his total trust; the book gives several occasions when Joe was initially upset about something but, upon learning that Valerie had approved it, said he trusted her implicitly and didn’t even need to see it himself.
The most valuable aspect of this book is an insightful glimpse into where our president has come from. The strong supportive family, unwavering Catholic faith, and strong empathy all have very deep roots that have been extremely formative. These values and experiences are reflected in many of the current president’s behaviors and agendas.
We also learn a lot about author Valerie herself, who is a fascinating person in her own right. She is a very interesting combination of a driven professional woman but also one who puts her family first. Her eminently approachable writing style almost puts us in the Biden household and their lives. Sometimes there is some humor. Before marrying her long-time husband Jack Owens, one of Joe and Jimmy’s best friends and political colleagues, she spent several years intensely disliking him (the feeling was mutual) before finally coming around. They have now been happily married with three grown children for several decades.
Although the family’s coping with the tragic 1972 crash is covered extensively, some other family issues are only quickly alluded to or ignored altogether. For example, we learn little to nothing about Valerie’s brief first marriage, one of Joe’s brothers’ addiction issues, or Hunter’s recent professional troubles. Even Beau’s tragic 2016 death from cancer is covered quite quickly.
The only person the author attacks with full vitriol is Donald Trump, in the last chapter dealing with the 2020 campaign. Don’t look for even-handedness there.
Whether or not you agree with President Biden’s policies, if you want to better understand where our current president has come from and why he is the way that he is, read this book. Besides being very informative, Owens’ writing style is lucid and engaging, and two extensive sections of family photos help put faces to the characters.
Richard Harris is a professor emeritus of psychological sciences at K-State.