Is an immortal life a blessing or a curse?
To Addie LaRue, a young woman living in 1700s France, an immortal life seems like a grand adventure compared to her own existence. She feels stifled and constricted by her small village, and by the strict rules of the society she lives in.
She’s about to be forced into a loveless marriage, and in a moment of desperation and despair, she cries into the darkness, begging for deliverance.
Someone — or rather, someTHING — answers. Thinking she has nowhere else to turn, Addie makes a bargain with this mysterious stranger that she will spend the rest of her life regretting.
Addie is granted immortality, and she is at last free to explore the world on her own terms. Only, for this freedom she has to pay a terrible price: everyone who meets her is doomed to forget her. She can have no lasting friendships. No real chance at meeting someone and falling in love. She is immortal, but she will be forever alone.
That is, until one day she wanders into a bookstore and meets a young man who actually remembers meeting her. It’s a moment that will change both of them in unexpectedly profound ways, and allow Addie — for the first time in her many years of immortality — to feel truly alive.
“The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab is one of the most haunting and bittersweetly beautiful novels I have ever read. The back of the hardcover copy I read had the tagline “a story you will never forget,” and before reading the book, I was tempted to dismiss that as marketing hyperbole. But at least for me, it proved absolutely true — this IS a story I will never forget.
V.E. Schwab is one of the best fantasy authors writing today, and she is truly a unique voice in fiction. Her past works have included a dark fantasy tale of alternate Londons, called “A Darker Shade of Magic,” and a deliciously complex examination of superpowers called “Vicious.”
Schwab has such a distinctive way of stringing words together, and her writing style feels both fresh and magical. She weaves tales full of complicated characters and sticky moral issues — the kind that you’ll be left thinking about long after you’ve read the last page.
There’s always an undertone of darkness and eeriness running through Schwab’s stories; her novels create an otherworldly atmosphere but also feel grounded and believable. The twists and turns in her stories feel organic; they’re not just cheap surprises intended merely to shock the reader.
“The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” is, in the end, perhaps a bit long and indulgent, but it’s hard to complain about that when the writing is so wonderful and the story is crafted so well. It’s one of those novels that I absolutely raced through in order to find out how it ended, and I wasn’t disappointed. This was a book that wouldn’t have felt right with a completely happy ending OR a completely tragic one, so Schwab strikes the perfect balance with an ending that is a blend of both.
Another thing I appreciate about Schwab’s stories is that her themes are subtle, and she never writes with the goal of forcing you to learn a particular lesson. Her characters make you ask questions, and wonder what you would do in their place. Her novels make perfect selections for book club discussions, because everyone is bound to get something slightly different out of her works.
I love everything I’ve read by V.E. Schwab, but “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” definitely ranks among my favorites. It’s a mature, introspective love story, and a thoughtful examination of what it means to have a life well lived.
Ashley Pauls is the assistant director of communications at the K-State Alumni Association.