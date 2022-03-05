It’s not often that I become engrossed in a chilling thriller.
Sometimes I’m not totally satisfied with the crime/suspense novels of James Patterson (and his numerous co-authors), or the supernatural and horror writings of Dean Koontz and Stephen King, though other readers may disagree.
For now, I have discovered a fresh, fairly new talent in the world of mysteries, medical technology, psychological research and the forensic sciences: Emma Kavanagh.
“I Am Watching” may seem like a redundant title for such an absorbing suspense novel by Kavanagh, who was born and raised in South Wales. But, in my view, it impressed me for three basic reasons: her descriptive character interpretations, which kept me involved from beginning to end; her fascinating background experience in police and military psychology; and her knowledge about terrorism, body recovery and hostage negotiation.
Kavanagh’s book is largely a work of fiction, yet I became more and more enthused with her accounts of criminal behavior, including why some people commit murder (are there genetic or environmental elements at play?), or attempting to understand the motivation for copycat killers to take so many lives.
The complex story begins with Isla Bell, who as a teen, goes on a run early one morning through the hills and moors of her country. Her enjoyment with the countryside immediately fades when she stumbles upon three bodies propped against a famous marker, the Hadrian Wall.
She recognizes all three bodies which appear at first to be sleeping.
Isla can’t believe that her friends have been murdered. She rushes back home to inform her father, a high-ranking police official, and both return to the scene of the crime to investigate.
It seems that there is a pattern to the killings. The manner in which the victims’ heads are bowed and hands peacefully resting in their laps is eerily unsettling, and Isla begins to develop premonitions regarding the possibility that she could be the killer’s next target.
Ramsey, as it turns out, is the only survivor of the murders. Since then, he leads a tortured life, feeling guilty of surviving and at the same time desperately wanting to fit the pieces of the puzzle together, to assume responsibility for solving the case.
Naturally, the jittery residents of this quaint village are stunned by the news of the brutal slayings and continue to be on edge until sufficient proof of the suspect’s or suspects’ guilt is established, that whomever is the killer will be caught and arrested.
Twenty years pass, and Isla is in her 20s, employed as a criminal/psychological researcher. She has never forgotten that early case and grows more obsessed with it. Much of her work involves the use of medical equipment, such as the MRI, where she is able to study brain patterns.
Different brain waves and colors help her with this case to comprehend a possible genetic cause for Heath McGowan, who had been quickly arrested by Isla’s father and is currently serving time in jail, to commit the murders.
Interestingly, Heath’s personality is of a quiet and reflective nature. While Isla concentrates on him, he studies her as well and teases her with questions of his own: “Why did I kill these three people?” and “When you find out why, could you let me know, please?”
Unfortunately, Isla and her staff are unable to find a genetic link in Heath’s brain that could cause him to resort to murder. A surprising fact emerges when Health later claims he is guilty of only one person’s death and not the others.
Isla now teams with Detective Constable Mina Arian, and for endless days and nights the two try to solve the case. But, while Heath serves time in jail, more bodies have been discovered, all positioned in the same way against the Hadrian Wall.
Suspicions of Isla’s father having arrested too quickly the wrong man cause turmoil between the medical and police crew. Everyone in the village is downright paranoid, scared and hesitant to venture far from their homes. A number of character suspects are considered and questioned.
One has to carefully watch for clues throughout Kavanagh’s novel; her brilliant brain also is constantly spinning in hopes that readers will learn the truth. Some of her characters possess “little guilts” of their own, but prior to the ending, I managed to correctly pick the main killer. It wasn’t that easy.
If anyone wants to indulge themselves in a really provocative mystery that includes the author’s extensive psychological and criminal studies, then “I Am Watching” could be the next mystery on their list to read.
Carol A. Wright is a freelance writer and K-State graduate residing in Winfield.