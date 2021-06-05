When you hear the word “cheese,” what sort of images go through your mind? Cheeseburgers? Blocks of cheddar? Grated bags of mozzarella? Perhaps some Pepperjack, should you be the adventurous type? Maybe even, God help you, Velveeta? (I don’t care what my wife says, it’s not cheese.) These are fairly typical American answers. We’re cheese pragmatists. So was Joe Berkowitz, author of “American Cheese,” until he fell down the rabbit hole of the artisan cheese world.
There is a depth to so many hobbies, interests and subcultures that most people would never dream of. Mine is board games. If you think you’ve seen it all because you played Monopoly, Risk and Catan, then prepared to be bored by my lecture to you for the next hour. Have you even been to Gencon? What I am to board games, Joe now is to cheese. He’s seen beyond the veil and he can’t unsee it.
It all started with a Valentine’s Day date. Joe and his wife wanted to do something culinary for their date. Being the well off, liberal, DINK, vegan yuppies they are, it’s only natural they landed in a backroom wine and cheese tasting. Long story short, Joe took one bite of a cheese called Rogue River Blue and had a moment not unlike Frank in the Star Gate at the end of the “2001: A Space Odyssey.” You know the one, the colorful eternal tunnel that seemingly goes on for 30 minutes. He decides around then that he’ll spend the next year learning everything he can about cheese, likely with the intention of turning it into this book.
Berkowitz’s adventure into a world where a “cut the cheese” joke will, at best, get you a disapproving look takes him all over the world. He visits cheese celebrities, creameries, distributors, conventions, cheese mongering competitions and cheese shops. His journey focuses on the nascent American artisan cheese industry, which is centuries behind its European counterpart but has in the last few years gotten on the board by finally getting a cheese declared best in its class at the world competition.
The cheese heads he meets are nothing if not enthusiastic. The degree to which a person’s subculture is not recognized by the wider populace seems to be inversely proportional to the degree of enthusiasm demonstrated by the members of the subculture. They have cheese tattoos, themed parties, and podcasts. One guy dresses up as a cow for the convention he hosts every year.
All this is covered by a writer with a very pointed sense of humor. The biggest strength of “American Cheese” is just how funny Bekowitz is. I laughed out loud at several parts and was constantly irritating my wife by reading passages to her. The author is a master of self-depreciating humor and is pleasantly self-aware. While I’m sure it was tragic to him at the time, I found his passage on realizing with horror that the meat and cheese production industries are inextricably intertwined hilarious. For those who don’t know, only girl cows make milk. Dairies can’t afford to feed boy cows. Boy cows become meat cows.
The biggest weakness of “American Cheese” is that, like your obsessive friend who won’t stop talking about why the American version of “The Office” doesn’t even come close to doing justice to the REAL British version, it outstays its welcome. About two-thirds to three-quarters of the way through, I got fatigued of the subject. It turns out there’s only so many ways to say “I tried (x) cheese and it had (y) flavors and was very good.” I’m not a foodie, and being told endlessly how wonderful such and such food is and how it’s so much better than the competitors is just about the most boring conversation I can imagine outside the weather and being asked if you’re staying safe from the coronavirus.
The book didn’t seem to move toward anything. Berkowitz just goes from one cheese competition to another where they are doing the same thing. Then he tries a bunch of cheeses. The book is less than 300 pages but felt like too much.
It is however, quite impressive he got someone like me, as uninterested in discussing flavor profiles as I am, to go through 200-plus pages of a foodie’s paradise entertained and laughing. If you are a foodie or a cheese head, it will probably take you the whole way.
Aaron Pauls is a service technician for McKinzie Pest Control.