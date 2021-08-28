What is the true nature of human beings? That is a question that philosophers and psychologists have wrestled with from antiquity to the present. Many have argued that humans are bad, echoing the writings of Thomas Hobbes in “Leviathan,” where “No arts; no letters; no society; and which is worst of all, continual fear, and danger of violent death; and the life of man, solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short.” The belief that humans are selfish by nature and spurred to action primarily by self-interest is deeply ingrained in Western thought.
An opposite view of human nature is the subject of “Humankind: A Hopeful History” by Dutch author Rutger Bregman, who attempts to prove that humans are hardwired for kindness, geared toward cooperation rather than competition, and more inclined to trust rather than distrust one another. In the timeless argument represented by Hobbes, that man is a brute who demands the firm hand of civilization, and Jean-Jacques Rousseau, that it is civilization itself that has ruined humanity, Bregman lands on the side of Rousseau.
Bregman methodically constructs his case with an overview of human history to illustrate when our beliefs about human nature began to take on a pessimistic outlook. And he concludes the book with suggestions on how people can change their attitudes and actions in order to build a more optimistic and positive view of human nature.
The premise of Humankind is that the evolution of Homo sapiens demanded extensive cooperation, so early humans in hunter-gathering bands were hard-wired to be social, work in groups, to trust one another and act in the collective interest. Bregman paints a very different picture of the evolutionary instincts of humankind — that “most people, deep down, are pretty decent.”
He admits that many, if not most, people disagree with his argument, and he contrasts his premise with that of biologist Frans de Waal’s veneer theory: the view that civilization is a thin skin of decency barely concealing the savage ape underneath.
He begins his narrative with a real-life “Lord of the Flies” story, the true account of seven Tongan teenagers who stole a boat, took it out to sea, and wound up stranded on an uninhabited island for 15 months before a passing Australian fishing boat rescued them. The boys were returned to Tonga, where they were promptly arrested for stealing the boat! But the point of the story is that all survived because they cared for each other and worked cooperatively to stay alive.
The story did not surprise me because when stationed in Hawaii, for two summers I deployed for months at a time to Tonga, leading detachments of Marines to conduct small unit training exercises with the Royal Tongan Army. I got to experience the Tongan culture and developed a great respect for the Tongans because they were such decent people. But how many other similar situations with seven teenagers and no survival skills would have ended as well?
From there, Bregman attempts to dismantle many of what he calls the myths and bad science about human nature. Philip Zimbardo’s notorious Stanford University prison experiment is a hoax. The Easter Island deforestation and civil war were not the cause of the island’s population crash. Stanley Milgram’s “obedience” experiments, where subjects were instructed to give electric shocks (fake shocks but the subjects did not know that) to people in another room, and continued to do so even when the “victims” seemed to be in terrible pain, was conformity rather than obedience, not much of a distinction to be sure. And then he blames the Holocaust on the social need to conform, rather than pure evil.
Bregman also offers a few heartwarming anecdotes to soothe the soul: very few soldiers (13% to 18% on average) in the 19th and 20th century’s wars actually shot their rifles in the thick of combat; the “Christmas truce” where German and Allied soldiers left the trenches on Christmas Eve and mingled together, exchanged gifts and sang carols; the stiff upper lips of Londoners during the Blitz; the Russian zoologist and geneticist who selectively bred aggressive foxes into domesticated and happy foxes; and the maximum security Halden prison in Norway where the guards are unarmed and eat with the prisoners. Such anecdotal stories are certainly comforting.
Any claim that complex human beings are essentially one single thing or another is simply a fairy tale, and I believed that long before reading this book. I have seen evidence of the thin veneer and also evidence of the essential goodness in people, with human beings running the gamut from Hitler and Stalin to Gandhi and Mother Teresa. There is something to both these views of human nature. However, Bregman aims to convince the reader that the “veneer theory” is the wrong construct on which to order society, and what is required is a new realism about how to treat others.
Bregman argues that believing in human generosity and collaboration is optimistic realism, which can lead to better ways for society to function.
The reality of humanity’s kindness and altruism can form the foundation for achieving meaningful progress in society.
Bob Funk is a retired U.S. Marine and a retired high school principal.