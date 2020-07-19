It doesn’t take an observatory to look at the stars.
Heck, it doesn’t even take a telescope. A nice, dark spot in your backyard with a decent pair of binoculars will do, said Janelle Burgardt, education coordinator for the Northeast Kansas Amateur Astronomer’s League.
As families look for creative activities and pastimes to do while at home during the pandemic, some have looked to the stars in this time of difficulty to take part in one of humankind’s oldest, even sacred, traditions.
“Astronomy is the first science,” Burgardt said. “People have always looked up at the sky. It was their first calendar. It’s history and humanity, going back to the beginning. For me, it’s also a connection with the universe, and it’s beautiful and interesting.”
The league maintains the Farpoint Observatory in the dark middle of the triangle between Wamego, Topeka and Emporia, near Eskridge. Using the 28-inch Tombaugh research telescope, members of the league have discovered and reported on a number of asteroids, looking for ones that could potentially hit Earth, and Burgardt says the league has made the only known comet discovery from the state of Kansas.
Normally, the league has regular open houses at the observatory, but those have been put on hold during the pandemic, at least until members figure out an alternate way of continuing their astral advocacy.
But as Burgardt says, most people only need a decent pair of binoculars — ones with 7x to 10x magnification — a star chart (if available) and a decently dark spot to watch the stars. Light pollution has only gotten worse in the past few years, and it often takes driving out of the city a bit to see the stars in their fully glory, although she says some of the brighter constellations can stand out more in the city when they’re not crowded out by hundreds of dimmer, flaming balls of gas.
With binoculars and the start chart, you can see the Milky Way, which starts in the south, goes overhead and looks like steam coming out of a teapot-shaped constellation, Burgardt says. You can also see that some stars are actually two, and they vary a lot more in color than the naked eye might hint.
Planets are sometimes visible, depending on the time of year and how well the planets align. If you’r lucky, you might be able to see Jupiter’s moons, arranged in a row, swinging around the planet and blinking out over time. A little bit closer to Earth (a truly subjective thing to say when measuring in the thousands of miles), even the Moon’s shadow is bright enough to see, in a phenomenon called earthshine, where the Earth’s reflected light brightens the part of the moon not reached directly by sunlight.
As far as constellations, those typically take a little bit of imagination, Burgardt says, but she tells people to look for areas, rather than just the skeletons formed by the distant dots in the sky.
“The way I explain it to people is that if I ask you where Kansas was, you wouldn’t just point to the little dots of Topeka and Manhattan, would you?” she says. “You would point out the whole state.”
And while it might be daunting to stare into the unimaginable eternity of sky and know where to get started, Burghardt says groups like hers are eager to help answer any questions, like what to look for and instill their passion for the stars into others.
“Mankind has looked at the stars for as long as we’ve been able to look up,” she says. “It’s a source of wonder, and it’s become an area of amazing discovery… Just go out, look up and enjoy it. You can do as much or as little of it as you want. It’s a huge, amazing field, and you never get bored.”