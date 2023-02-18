While applying for scholarships during my stint in mortuary science schooling, I was often asked to write a brief essay explaining why I was pursuing a career as a funeral director. I always began these essays like this, “All my life I’ve only ever wanted to be one thing … an astronaut.” This bit of cheek helped my essays stand out and had the added bonus of being true.
Even so, that I would love Paul M. Sutter’s “How to Die in Space” when I first picked it up was not a guarantee. I love space, but physics and I have a more complicated relationship. We don’t talk much mostly because she bores me to death. My eyes glaze over at even the thought of a book titled something like “An Introduction to the Study of Interstellar Bodies.”
So why do I love “How to Die in Space” even though it is, essentially, an introduction to the study of interstellar bodies? There are two reasons: the approach and the style.
“How to Die in Space” is written as a warning to aspiring space explorers by Sutter, a physics Ph.D. and research professor, a combination that practically guarantees the person to be fun at parties.
Each chapter covers something you will come across in space, starting with the most ubiquitous, the vacuum. He explains in a fun way, more on that later, what it is in nitty gritty terms and also why it is dangerous in ways you can imagine and some you probably can’t.
For example, magnets on earth, even the strongest ones, aren’t dangerous to you unless you’re standing between them and an object that has developed a recent attraction to said magnet. But what happens if you are exposed to, say, the magnetic field of a quasar that can rip particles in an accretion disc close to crossing the event horizon of a black hole and shoot them thousands of light years into space? Bad. Bad is what happens.
The physics are explained narratively but without compromising their density. Sutter stops short of throwing math equations on the page and thank God for that. As the book progresses and the physics become more theoretical (we know a lot more about vacuum than about dark matter) they start to fly higher over my head. If asked after reading this why there isn’t much interchange between the matter at the core and surface of the sun, I might be able to muster a quick answer that would be unable to withstand even a single question. But if asked what field theory is I’d just shrug, despite his explaining it.
The saving feature of “How to Die in Space” is how it is written. This can be either a recommendation or not depending on your taste, but he writes about physics the way I would if I knew anything about them. His writing is full of illustrations, stories, parenthetical asides (like this), and reverent flippancy that can only be summoned by someone who loves a subject but can laugh at the absurdity of it anyway. He is very occasionally long winded (especially about magnetic fields which I still don’t understand) but never boring.
This combination of a shifted focus and fun style are why I can heartily recommend “How to Die in Space” without suffering any further temptation to pick up another book on physics.
Aaron Pauls is an assistant funeral director at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.