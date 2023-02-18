How To Die In Space
“How to Die in Space: A Journey Through Dangerous Astrophysical Phenomena,” by Paul M. Sutter. Pegasus Books, 2020. 336 pages, $27.95.

While applying for scholarships during my stint in mortuary science schooling, I was often asked to write a brief essay explaining why I was pursuing a career as a funeral director. I always began these essays like this, “All my life I’ve only ever wanted to be one thing … an astronaut.” This bit of cheek helped my essays stand out and had the added bonus of being true.

Even so, that I would love Paul M. Sutter’s “How to Die in Space” when I first picked it up was not a guarantee. I love space, but physics and I have a more complicated relationship. We don’t talk much mostly because she bores me to death. My eyes glaze over at even the thought of a book titled something like “An Introduction to the Study of Interstellar Bodies.”

