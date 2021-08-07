Money is the lubricant that makes the engine of market economies possible. But as finance has become increasingly complex, money has taken on a new role: that of a ticking time bomb. Whether this is through the unchecked money printing that drives inflation, or a national debt that, at time of writing, is approaching $28.5 trillion, or a stock market where publicly traded companies are incentivized to prioritize short-term profits over long-term growth, there are a multitude of financial bombs just waiting to go off.
Chris Varelas and Dan Stone have written a book, “How Money Became Dangerous,” to address this problem. Chris started his career as a loan officer to wholesale jewelers for the Bank of America and eventually became one of the heads of Salomon Brothers’ (later Citi Group’s) Mergers and Acquisitions division. Essentially he helped companies buy other companies.
“How Money Became Dangerous” is a book that feels a bit disjointed, and only in the afterward did I realize why. The authors want to demonstrate points about how our management of finance in the country has gone wrong and why it has gone wrong. But each argument isn’t delivered in a direct fashion but shown in a story illustrative of the point.
For example, Chapter 3 tells the story of how Saul Steinberg attempted a hostile takeover of the then-ailing Disney Corporation in 1984 when, coincidentally, Chris was working as a restaurant host in Disneyland. The story is told both from what was happening up on Wall Street, aggressive share buying and the eventual greenmail of Steinberg, and on Main Street, the fear of common employees that they’d lose their jobs when some disinterested corporate big wig bought their company, chopped it into pieces, and sold for a quick buck before leaving to find his next prey.
As with many stories though, this has a bright and dark side. On the one hand, the hostile takeover threatened jobs and basically led to the extortion of Disney in return for leaving them alone. On the other hand, it got Disney out of a self-imposed slump and spurred the arrival of the Disney Renaissance. The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast would probably have never been made without Steinberg.
But, as with all things complex, there’s even more. The rise of corporate raiders, now called activist investors, motivated companies to deliver value to investors. On the other hand, publicly traded companies now feel little to no obligation to anything other than giving investors continually increasing value, lest they attract the wealthy pirates.
It’s into this messy reality that our authors step. As they mention at the beginning of the book, there are those who praise Wall Street and those who condemn it, but few in between. Their goal is to tell stories from Chris’s life demonstrative of the best and worst of our world of finance and then to give action steps for how we can fix the worst parts.
I found some of these steps to be reasonable and commendable. For instance, “Change compensation structures to align incentives with investment horizons.” The grind to raise shareholder value on a quarterly basis not only incentives short-sighted practices but also creates a great temptation toward financial fraud. If you want to know what both these things look like, read about Enron.
Some of the recommendations are a little more pie in the sky. One for the federal government is “Create a federal-level oversight or review board to assess the management and viability of state and local pension systems.” While I agree about pension oversight in spirit, I wouldn’t trust anyone who has the political clout to get on such a board to balance my checkbook, let alone oversee trillions of dollars in pensions. But that’s just me.
So do I recommend “How Money Became Dangerous?” I think I do. Going in, I was expecting a little more historical approach with an analysis of how Wall Street went from trading shares of companies to computers trading options so complicated and at such speed it would be impossible for a human to pull off (don’t laugh, I think that sounds fascinating.) But I was happy with what I got from the proverbial restaurant, even if it wasn’t what I’d ordered.
Aaron Pauls is a service technician for McKinzie Pest Control.