Love, hope and music are central to climbing every mountain to freedom in the Manhattan Arts Center production of “The Sound of Music.”

The show, which opened Friday at the MAC, tells the story of a nun who brings music and joy into the home of a widowed Austrian naval officer and his seven children. Sarah Slightom, who plays Maria, said the bond the characters form through music gives them what they need to escape the impending doom also present in the story.

