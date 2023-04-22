Andrew Smith as Captain von Trapp and Sarah Slighton as Maria Rainer meet for the first time during a scene during dress rehearsal for "The Sound of Music" Wednesday evening at the Manhattan Arts Center.
Love, hope and music are central to climbing every mountain to freedom in the Manhattan Arts Center production of “The Sound of Music.”
The show, which opened Friday at the MAC, tells the story of a nun who brings music and joy into the home of a widowed Austrian naval officer and his seven children. Sarah Slightom, who plays Maria, said the bond the characters form through music gives them what they need to escape the impending doom also present in the story.
“Part of Maria is her love of song and her believe that song and music can bring you through the darkest times,” Slightom said. “A lot of her hopefulness and her light uplifts the rest of the characters and inspires them to keep that hope alive and move forward.”
In “The Sound of Music,” Maria, who is studying to be a nun, is assigned to serve as a governess for the Von Trapp family. Maria struggles to live the quiet, obedient life of a nun, and comes to the family with a joy and love of music that shocks the strict Captain Von Trapp, who hasn’t connected with his children following the death of their mother.
“The only way he knows how to run his family is in the military style,” said Andrew Smith, who plays Captain Von Trapp.
A love story between Maria and Captain Von Trapp plays out against the backdrop of the Nazi occupation of Austria in the 1930s. The captain wants Austria to remain free of Nazi control, and the family must flee.
With music by Rodgers and Hammerstein, the story became a classic with the 1965 film starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer.
Free spirit Maria and the strict Captain clash at first. Slightom said Maria is a silly personality who also can be naive. Director Penny Cullers said the Captain is dealing with grief for his wife by distancing himself emotionally. The two are finally able to come together when Maria has the children sing for the father.
“When Captain Von Trapp finally melts, it’s such a beautiful moment,” Cullers said. “That just gives us so much hope.”
Throughout the story, proud Austrian Captain Von Trapp fears the loss of his country to the Nazis. The patriotic song “Edelweiss” becomes the soundtrack to the family eventually deciding to leave their homeland.
“It’s really a song of love and rebellion, because it’s a song for Austria,” Smith said.
In addition to the timeless music, Cullers said many families can relate to this act of leaving somewhere they love in the hopes of finding a better life elsewhere.
“We’ve all got members of our families that have had to flee horrible situations in Europe, in Africa, anywhere in the rest of the world to come here to this safe haven,” Cullers said.
The MAC was originally scheduled to perform the show in April 2020. They had started music rehearsals and had started to build a set that then sat abandoned in the theater for months when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“When I think about, this is such a long journey, I start to tear up,” Cullers said. “It feels nice to be back.”
Smith was the first person in the area to test positive for the virus and had been cast in that original production. He was hospitalized and has since gone through lung and heart problems from COVID complications. He said when he learned the MAC had put the show back on its calendar, it became kind of a bullseye on his calendar.
“I thought, I want to be able to get back to a place where I can sing and dance and do this show,” Smith said. “One of the things I was focused on was getting healthy, and it was always nice to have that goal out there.”
Performances are Saturday and Sunday; April 28-30; and May 5-7. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday performances are at 2 p.m.