Home schooling is not a new concept, but COVID-19 has many more parents exploring it as an option for their children’s education.
Crystal Schuetz, administrator for the Manhattan Area Homeschoolers Network, said she has been fielding an increase in requests for information from parents since March.
“A lot of our new members are coming from public schools, and they’re like, ‘We don’t know what to do,’” she said. “They’re coming in because of COVID.”
Schuetz said she can’t tell people what is right or wrong for them and their families, but she can explain how the system works. The network can help people solve problems and cross hurdles associated with home schooling.
One of the new members to the network is Sarah Odem, who said she never expected to home-school her three children.
“It’s definitely an interesting time,” Odem said. “It’ll be an interesting experience, but I’m excited to take it on.”
She and her husband, Kyle, had just moved to Manhattan in March with their 6-, 8-, and 9-year-old children when the schools closed because of the pandemic.
“They literally had two days of school here, and then everything shut down,” she said.
They went to the remote model USD 383 offered but started discussing other options. Being in school is important for her children because of the social interaction, but that might have to wait until next school year, Odem said.
Part of her thought process included looking at what could do to help her new community.
“It’s kind of like my duty,” she said. “If I’m able to keep the kids at home, then it frees up more space for other students. There’ll be less kids in the classroom. There’ll be less kids there to get infected or spread infection.”
To gear up and prepare to become her children’s teacher, Odem started by going on the Manhattan-Ogden school district website and downloading the curriculum. She said she wanted to see what the children would learn if they were in the classroom. Her intention is to keep them on that track.
“What I’m hoping for is once this stuff is all over … that they go back to public school, maybe next year or the year after unless home schooling goes really amazing,” she said.
Once she had the curriculum, she started looking for resources to match it. For math, she plans on using the same text books the children would use if they were in the classroom.
“I am not a math person,” she said. “But as far as English and social studies and things like that, I plan on designing it myself or picking and choosing from different curriculums.”
As she starts pulling it together, Odem said her confidence level wavers by the day. Some days she knows she’s got this, other times she’s not so sure.
“Sometimes it feels very overwhelming,” she said. “I’m just trying to remember to take it a day at a time. And in the end, everything will be fine. Some days we may be behind on things. Some days, we’ll be ahead on things. It’ll all work out in the end.”
To help her along the way is a network of parents who are, or have been, in the same position she is.
Schuetz started home schooling her 12-year-old daughter Lily about five and a half years ago, prior to moving to Manhattan. The family did not take the decision to home-school lightly. It was based on health concerns and bullying, she said.
“(Lily) has special health issues and was being bullied at school, and the school wasn’t helping her needs,” Schuetz said. “She was constantly having to be taken out of school to go to doctor’s appointments. She was missing things and then she’d have to catch up.”
Missing classes and falling behind led to the bullying by students and a teacher, Schuetz said. Before the bullying started, Lily had enjoyed school and being around friends. Schuetz said those were the same children who would later start giving her a hard time, and Lily’s grades suffered and the child was miserable.
Schuetz, who went to college to become a teacher, said she had considered home schooling, but wasn’t sure if she could do it. Her husband, Cody, and his family were not keen on the idea.
However, as the situation at school got worse, Cody stared to change his mind, she said.
“We brought (Lily) into the discussion about the time she was six years old,” Schuetz said. “It was December, right before Christmas break and she told me that she didn’t want to go to school — that she would rather kill herself than to go to school. No six-year-old should say that.”
Schuetz kept her daughter home from that day — a Friday. Over that weekend, she, Cody and Lily talked about what home schooling would entail. They decided to have her finish out the school year.
“She went back to school after Christmas break, and she only lasted two weeks,” Schuetz said. “She was just doing horrible … and had so many of those days where she needed a mental health day. I was like, ‘I’m done. I’m done.’”
Finally, she told Lily as she drove her to school one day that would be the last day she had to go. After dropping her off, Schuetz went home, started making phone calls and exploring options.
“I did all the things that I was supposed to do online to register for home school,” she said “I took her out that day and she never looked back.”
The first thing Schuetz had her daughter do was repeat the first-grade academics. Now, Schuetz says, Lily is doing phenomenally academically and emotionally. She said Lily is testing out above her age group, is happy, loves learning and has plenty of friends through the home-schooling network.
Making the transition
Families go into home schooling for different reasons. Whatever prompts it, they need to follow their state laws pertaining to home schools.
Schuetz said on Lily’s last day in public school she spent the day researching and speaking to Tammy Lutz at the Kansas Department of Education (KSDE) who helped walk her through the process.
According to KSDE, if a parent chooses to home-school, they must first withdraw the child from public school in writing. They then need to register as a non-accredited private school. The KSDE website has the regulations listed for home schools, which include compulsory attendance equivalent to public school requirements.
It also has guidance for parents who are considering the option.
Schuetz said they can expect challenges and family dynamics play a role. She said she’s been communicating with one mother who said her children are not seeing her as a teacher, which is making the process difficult.
“In our first year, I definitely wore two hats,” she said. “When it was school time, we need to do school and we need to work on school stuff, and then we can have fun later. And now it’s just kind of like all of it kind of all mushed in together and I’m just here to help.”
Lily knows what she needs to do and she blends her academics with everyday life and learning.
Schuetz said families who are considering home schooling can expect learning curves. However, she recommends reaching out to any of the networking groups in Manhattan and find one that works best for them. Some, like hers are secular, others like CHIEFS is Christian based.