“A Delayed Life” is a new memoir by Dita Kraus, whose life was previously told in fictional form in “The Librarian of Auschwitz” by Antonio Iturbe. Her memoir tells the full story of her life in her own words and offers a unique perspective on her existence in the concentration and work camps of World War II and afterwards as a Holocaust survivor.
Her introduction is a poignant explanation for the predicament that followed her through life — an inability to fully experience the present-day reality, always mindful that tomorrow could bring something dreadful. She writes, “It must have been at a very early age that I began to delay my life. It was a way of indefinite postponement, a deferred satisfaction. How did I delay? I accepted the bitter fact that I would not get what I wanted, certainly not soon, and probably never. I told myself I must wait patiently; perhaps fulfillment would come later, or never. I thought that maybe if I put my hope on hold and didn’t think about it, one day it might turn out right.”
How such a young girl came to that bleak assessment of her life is the narrative of all Jewish children who lived in Europe in the 1930s as Adolf Hitler came to power. To explain that experience to the reader, Kraus engages in some serious introspection, demonstrating her willingness to finally confront the realities of her awful past. She offers some sobering insights into the hardships that she faced in the concentration and work camps and how that period of her life placed a burden on her forever after.
Kraus begins her memoir describing her happy childhood in pre-war Prague. However, like many other Jewish communities, Prague realized too late what was in store for them. By the time their property was seized and they were wearing the yellow Star of David, it was too late to escape their fate.
In late 1941, her family was first sent to Terezin, the model camp that the Nazis established in order to deceive the Red Cross. From there her family was sent to Auschwitz, where she was entrusted with books that Auschwitz prisoners had managed to smuggle into the camp; her father died shortly after they arrived. Months later, she was sent to Hamburg, doing hard labor clearing rubble from Allied bombing raids, and finally to the worst of all, Bergen-Belsen, where Anne Frank died with her mother two months before the British Army arrived to liberate the prisoners in April 1945.
Remarkably, Kraus and her mother managed to stay together throughout their confinement, moving and living together from camp to camp. But in one final crushing blow while waiting in a displaced persons camp in Germany, her mother died two months after liberation. Alone at age 16 with no mother or father, she made her way back to Prague, eventually married Otto Kraus, but then had to live and suffer again under an oppressive communist government.
She and her husband eventually emigrated to Israel, lived on a kibbutz for seven years, began to raise a family, and finally settled in Tel Aviv. But happiness delayed haunted her as her husband died, and then her two eldest children died from serious long-term health issues.
This memoir is only partly an account of her victimization by the Germans. Throughout the book in a matter-of-fact tone and in unstinting detail, she describes the sadness of her life. But with old age come clarity, honesty and what impressed me most — her way with words.
She writes, “Everyone could not stop thinking of food. Hunger was too little to live on but too much to die from. I never had much of an appetite, so I wasn’t suffering. I could bear hunger — the suffering would come later.”
Life on the kibbutz drew her fire as well. “The kibbutz was very leftist oriented. The main tenant was the equality of all the members. This utopian ideal was never achieved even with the best of intentions because some members were always more equal than others.” She didn’t need to read “Animal Farm” to realize that. And the status of women wasn’t much different in this utopian commune: “Beneath this enlightened liberal ideology remained the age old male conviction of the species — that he was master of the universe and despite his benign indulgence toward the female, he was still her superior.”
A British soldier who entered Bergen-Belsen on the first day the camp was liberated remarked that the evil and brutality he saw made it the most horrible day of his life. Kraus lived through almost four years of most horrible days. But in a testament to the resiliency of the human spirit, she ends the book with, “Dear reader: I cannot stop here, leaving you feeling sorry for my life’s sorrows and losses. Miraculous things happen to everyone, and to me too, of course.”
Kraus writes, “It makes me happy that, despite Hitler’s efforts to exterminate us, there are now 14 Kraus descendants. No longer do I wait … till the war ends, till we are liberated, till I marry, till the child is born, till we have more money, till the school year ends, till peace comes … I need not delay anymore; I have caught up with my life.”
She now lives in Israel, where she paints and enjoys the company of her son, her four grandchildren, and her four great-grandchildren.
“A Delayed Life” offers some rare and sobering insights into the experiences that young children faced in the camps. Dita Kraus faced hardship and suffering head on no matter how much sadness it caused or how much it hurt. She is a remarkable survivor of the Shoah, able to write honestly, but also eloquently, about her life and confront the truths of her past. In doing so, her memoir leaves a lasting legacy by passing on some much-needed wisdom about real evil and suffering to younger generations.
