“Enemy of All Mankind: A True Story of Piracy, Power and History’s First Global Manhunt” revolves around a dramatic event that took place in 1695, the capture of a large Indian sailing vessel by pirates. The ship, Ganj-i-Sawai (“Exceeding Treasure” — anglicized by the British to “Gunsway”) was owned by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb and contained gold, silver, jewels and imperial family members returning from the Hajj, the Muslim yearly pilgrimage to Mecca. The pirates were mostly Englishmen, plus some Danes and other nationalities.
Author Steven Johnson places the event in historical context with a narrative that is astoundingly rich in detail given the three centuries that have lapsed since then. Johnson is author of a dozen earlier books, most notably “Ghost Map,” the story of a 19th-century cholera outbreak in London and its implications for modern city planning, public health and epidemiology.
“Enemy of All Mankind,” as Johnson notes (p. 251), is like “Ghost Map” in having a captivating “‘through line’: a central, more or less linear, narrative ... in this case, a pirate loose on the open sea, and an entire planet trying to find him.” Woven around this central story line are several other important themes: the history of piracy, going back to ancient times; the rise of the British East Indies Company as the prototype of modern multinational corporations; the rise and fall of the Mughals; the evolution of English piracy law and of courts; and the interplay between acts of terrorism and a sensationalist press.
Perhaps the most interesting such theme is the connection between pirate codes of conduct, egalitarianism, and democracy. Pirate practices of collective decision-making and equitable distribution of loot contrasted sharply with the class domination and concentration of wealth that characterized 17th century England, India, and virtually every other land-based polity.
In the middle of the book (pp. 150-151), Johnson has a poignant statement that seems to summarize his whole subject: “Ancient history is always colliding with the present in the most literal sense: our genes, our language, our culture all stamp the present moment with the imprint of the distant past. But this scene in the Indian Ocean in 1695 is a different kind of nexus, one of those rare moments where multiple long arcs collide in spectacular fashion.” Johnson does an outstanding job of describing both the central event and its “long arcs” in this highly-readable book.
There are a few minor typos (e.g., “lead” for “led”). It is also inaccurate to say (p. 254) that “the corporation (the British East Indies Company) assumed official control of the subcontinent” after the 1757 Battle of Plassey. That battle over French-led forces established the Company as the dominant European force in India, but it would be another century before the end of the Mughal Empire and official British control over most of the subcontinent.
These quibbles are minor compared to the fascinating narrative and historical insights this book provides. I thoroughly enjoyed it and recommend it highly. It is available at the Manhattan Public Library.
William L. Richter is Professor Emeritus of Political Science and former Associate Provost for International Programs at Kansas State University.