“Heroes and Scoundrels” is a timely and remarkable account of the courageous newspaper editors and publishers who waged a relentless battle for press freedom in Latin America over the last 50 years.
These editors and publishers understood as founding father Thomas Jefferson observed, “Our liberty cannot be guarded but by the freedom of the press”.
In his country-by-country review, Edward Seaton, chairman of the board and former publisher of The Manhattan Mercury, recounts how these visionary leaders literally risked their lives and fortunes to defend press freedom.
They stood up to left-wing socialist dictators like Hugo Chavez in Venezuela, Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua, Fidel Castro in Cuba and right-wing military dictators like Alfredo Stroessner in Paraguay and Augusto Pinochet in Chile. This is a poignant reminder that left-wing dictatorships and right-wing dictatorships ultimately end in the same place — with an authoritarian regime committed to the preservation of power achieved by restricting a free press.
These heroic journalists are not known widely in the U.S., but they deserve to be in the pantheon of great Latin American leaders.
There are many unsung heroes like Pedro Joaquin Chamorro and his wife, Violetta, in Nicaragua, Raul Kraiselburd and Bob Cox in Argentina, Alcibiades Gonzalez del Valle in Paraguay, Guillermo and Luis Cano and Pacho Santos in Columbia, and Jose Ruben Zamora in Guatemala. They risked all to preserve press freedom and thereby insure the survival of democracy in their countries.
As a key participant and eyewitness to much of this amazing history, Seaton deserves great credit for telling their inspirational stories and preserving them for future generations.
This important book also captures the critical role the Inter American Press Association and the American Society of Newspaper Editors played in the struggles to end violent authoritarian regimes in Latin American over the last 50 years. Seaton served as president of these organizations during critically important times. Thanks to both organizations, historic progress was made in some countries and many lives were surely saved. Their decades-long crusade was always supported and often led by Seaton. It culminated in the historic Declaration of Chapultepec, the “Magna Carta” for press freedom in Latin America. To date, 29 of the hemisphere’s 35 nations have signed and embraced the declaration. Learning how this was accomplished is a valuable lesson in the importance of persistent and skillful diplomacy.
As I read this highly informative history book, I could not avoid thinking how different the current situation in Latin America would be, if a fraction of the money the U.S. has spent in Iraq and Afghanistan over the last 20 years had been invested in Latin American countries, to build the economy and support the institutions of democracy in the region. It certainly would have alleviated the current immigration problem on our southern border and discouraged the re-emergence of authoritarian regimes in our hemisphere that are rooted in enormous economic inequality and poverty.
Seaton’s book also reminds readers that none of the violent strong men of Latin America could withstand the simple power of truth when presented by a free press. These totalitarian leaders knew this. They all sought to restrict the press by intimidation where possible and with violence where necessary. Hundreds of journalists in neighboring countries of Latin America have been targets of physical threats and violence, and many were killed because they had the courage to speak truth to power. The lives of these journalists must be celebrated, and I hope Seaton’s book is the first step toward these brave defenders of freedom getting the recognition they richly deserve.
Today, professional journalists in the U.S. are under unprecedented attack by some high-ranking politicians, including President Donald Trump, because they deliver unflattering information about their actions. We forget this is their job.
Unfounded, self-serving personal attacks on the media in the U.S. including calling journalists “enemies of the people” have echoes of the worst dictators of Latin America. Any systematic effort to destroy the public’s confidence in a free media is an attack on the institution that has stood guard for our democracy since the Revolutionary War. All freedom-loving patriotic Americans should condemn these attacks notwithstanding the occasional excesses we see in the media. They should hold irresponsible demagogic politicians accountable for their actions.
The Latin American experience laid bare in “Heroes and Scoundrels” is a timely reminder of what is at stake and that Jefferson was right when he said, “The only security of all is in a free press.”
I also must acknowledge a personal debt I owe to Edward Seaton. I always appreciated his knowledge of Latin America and his encouragement to work for peace and democracy in Central America. He has played an important role in Latin America for nearly 50 years with his Spanish-speaking counselor and wife, Karen, at his side every step of the way. His intense interest in Latin America and the violent Central American conflicts of the 1980s and ’90s inspired my interest in doing what I could as a junior member of Congress to work for a peaceful resolution of the Nicaraguan Civil War.
Seaton and I traveled together with a group of academics and military leaders including General Neal Creighton, a former commander of the First Infantry Division at Ft. Riley, to Honduras and Nicaragua in January 1987. We spent an evening with Violetta Chamorro in her Managua home and took the opportunity to encourage her to run for President of Nicaragua against Daniel Ortega. We later traveled to visit President Oscar Arias in Costa Rica to discuss what became the Arias Peace Plan that led to the end of the Nicaraguan Civil War. On both occasions, I saw the respect these leaders had for Seaton and the courageous work he had done to protect press freedom in Latin America.
I highly recommend “Heroes and Scoundrels” to all who care about the importance of press freedom and democracy in the Americas.
Jim Slattery served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1983 to 1995, representing Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District.