Author Marie Benedict is a lawyer and writer who specializes in “fictionalized biographies” of famous and not-so-famous women whose stories deserve to be better known. Her previous books include stories of Agatha Christie, Clementine Churchill, Hedy Lamarr, Mitza Marič Einstein, and Andrew Carnegie’s maid Clara Kelly.
The subject of her most recent work, “Her Hidden Genius,” is Rosalind Franklin, the brilliant British crystallographer whose work on the structure of DNA greatly informed the Nobel Prize winning work of Francis Crick and James Watson. These two scientific icons at the very least downplayed the importance of Franklin’s work and quite possibly downright stole her results while giving her almost no publication credit. This book gives a story of how that may have happened.
Franklin was the privileged daughter of an upper-class London Jewish family in the ‘40s and ’50s. A brilliant scholar and researcher, she quite early made the decision to be a full-time scientist, foregoing experiences such as romance and parenthood.
The book follows her professional experiences initially in Paris and later at the prestigious King’s College and Birkbeck College in London. In each of these places, she found research colleagues (mostly all male) who respected and admired her, but sadly also some who were only out for themselves and thought women had no place in the scientific laboratory.
Although an exceptionally brilliant researcher, Franklin often did not read other people as deeply as she might. For example, she seemed very surprised when friends suggested one of her colleagues might have romantic interests in her. That just wasn’t on her radar.
There is a tragic ending to Franklin’s tale. In her mid-30s she developed cancer, most likely from the prolonged exposure to radiation that she regularly experienced in her crystallography work. Although Benedict does not dwell on it, she does note that Franklin and her colleagues were often very lackadaisical in adhering to rules regarding radiation exposure. With a potentially long and productive career ahead of her, she died while still in her 30s. With another 30 years of research, she might have become one of the most influential and productive scientists of the century.
These fictionalized biographies always raise the question of what really happened and what the author invented. In a postscript Benedict clearly acknowledges she wrote the conversations Franklin had with her colleagues, friends and family, but that the timeline and events chronicled actually occurred. Of course there is no record of her actual thoughts and conversations, but Benedict offers some convincing possibilities true to the public record.
Although the novel focuses mostly on Franklin’s research and the sometimes awkward interactions with her colleagues, the reader does not need much knowledge of radiation, crystallography, or genetics to follow the narrative. Benedict is a gifted storyteller, and the book will appeal to the general lay reader. Female academics and graduate students in science might find it especially compelling. Although the book ends with many unanswered questions about Rosalind Franklin, it always leaves us wanting to know more. This is the sign of a skilled writer.
Richard Harris is a professor emeritus of psychological sciences at K-State.