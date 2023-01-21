Leader and General of Police Reinhard Heydrich arrived in Paris on May 14, 1942. At his right, the newly appointed Chief of Police in occupied France, Major General of Police Oberg. At his left, Commander of Secret Police, Leader Dr. Knochen.
Certain words in the English language have almost lost all meaning and relevance: hero, bullying, hateful, racist, and fascist to name a few. But as Nitush Abebe writes in the New York Times Magazine, “a lawyer named Mike Godwin made what would become a famous observation: As an online discussion grows longer, the probability that someone will draw a comparison involving Hitler or the Nazis approaches 100 percent.” References and comparisons to Hitler or Nazis are now commonplace in our political and social discourse by many commentators, politicians and activists.
For those who resort to such comparisons and are, at best, intellectually lazy in making an argument, or worse, just plain ignorant, a new book has been published that should be read by such people. “The Hangman and His Wife: The Life and Death of Reinhard Heydrich” by Nancy Dougherty delves into a monstrous period in human history and lays bare the true nature of Nazi evil, personified by Adolf Hitler, Hermann Goering, Heinrich Himmler, and finally, to the man called “the Hangman of the Gestapo” and “the Butcher of Prague” because of his reputation as a ruthless killer — Reinhard Heydrich.
Dougherty began researching and writing this book in the 1970s and unfortunately, died in 2013 from Alzheimer’s disease. The first draft had been completed at the time of her death, and her editor, Christopher Lehman-Haupt finished the book and had it published in 2022.
Heydrich was the son of a composer and opera singer, and his family was well off financially and enjoyed a prominent social standing in their community. Heydrich joined the German Navy in 1922, was commissioned an ensign in 1924, and then served on the SMS Schleswig-Holstein, the flagship of the German North Sea Fleet. He received excellent evaluations for his performance of duty, but in April 1931, Admiral Erich Raeder dismissed him from the Navy for dishonoring the naval service, charged with “conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman” for a breach of promise. Heydrich was engaged to marry a woman he had known for six months, but he broke that engagement to marry Lina von Osten. Honor was not yet dead in the German military.
Heydrich, facing unemployment, immediately joined the Nazi Party in Hamburg in May 1931. Two weeks later after an interview by Heinrich Himmler, Reichsführer of the SS, he was assigned as the chief of the SS counterintelligence division. Within months, he had created a network of spies and informers for intelligence-gathering purposes to obtain information to be used as blackmail to further the political aims of the Nazi Party.
From there Dougherty documents his meteoric rise through the Nazi Party’s inner circle. He became deputy head of the SS and then the Gestapo, second in command to Heinrich Himmler. In 1934, Heydrich and the Gestapo carried out a series of political executions, known as the Night of the Long Knives, intended to consolidate Hitler’s power. Ernst Rohm, head of the Nazis’ paramilitary organization, was murdered, as well as hundreds of other German political and military officials.
Heydrich’s orders set in motion the Kristallnacht pogrom of 1938, where over 7,000 Jewish business and 270 synagogues were damaged or destroyed and 30,000 Jewish men were arrested and sent to concentration camps. When war broke out in 1939 with the invasion of Poland, he formed the infamous Einsatzgruppe, the special task force of SS units that traveled in the wake of the Wehrmacht’s advances and murdered more than 1.3 million Jews by shooting them or gassing them with mobile gas chambers and throwing the bodies into mass graves.
But worst of all, Heydrich was the lead planner of Hitler’s Final Solution; he chaired the Wannsee Conference, where in January 1942, he, along with Adolf Eichmann, formulated the operational plans for the future murder of millions of Jews in concentration camps across Eastern Europe. Eichmann was to be the chief executioner, organizing the identification, assembly, and transportation of all Jews from occupied Europe to their final destinations of Auschwitz, Treblinka, Dachau, and numerous other concentration camps. The Israelis showed him no mercy when they hung him in 1962.
Ordered by Hitler to Czechoslovakia in late 1941, Heydrich was appointed Deputy Reich Protector of the Protectorate of Bohemia and Moravia. Upon his appointment, Heydrich told his aides: “We will Germanize the Czech vermin.” He came to Prague to enforce Nazi racial policy, fight resistance to the Nazi regime, and maintain the production quotas of Czech motors and arms that were extremely important to the German war effort. Heydrich started his rule by terrorizing the population: he proclaimed martial law, and 142 people were executed within five days of his arrival in Prague.
But it was in Prague that Heydrich met his end. On 27 May 1942, he was ambushed by a team of Czech and Slovak soldiers, trained in England and sent by the Czechoslovak government-in-exile to kill him. Heydrich died from his injuries a week later. Nazi intelligence falsely linked the soldiers and resistance partisans to the villages of Lidice and Lezaky. Both villages were razed; the men and boys age 14 and above were shot, and most of the women and children were deported to the concentration camps.
Thus ended the life of the man many believed Hitler and Himmler were terrified of — he was a remorseless killer. A fascinating aspect of the book is that Dougherty spent many hours over several years interviewing his widow, Lina, in the 1970s and 1980s, and she tells an intriguing story about Hitler’s inner circle and her husband’s place within it. She remained loyal to her husband until her death in 1985, delusional about his importance to the Nazi war effort and his involvement in the Holocaust and other atrocities. Her conversations with the author reveal how Heydrich came to be and how he came to do what he did.
One aspect of the book that was particularly helpful was how Lehman-Haupt included pictures of every SS officer, military officer, and high-ranking Nazi mentioned in the book. This provides the reader the ability to match a face with a name in the book. Most look like ordinary, non-descript men, and lead the reader to ask, “How could these ordinary looking men be so evil.” But a few others have the look that would cause one to think twice about the danger of falling into their sights.
Dougherty exposes the true nature of Nazism in this book. For those prone to make flippant comparisons and accusations today about people they disagree with over political issues, this book might help them understand why they sound so foolish and just plain ignorant of history. But for many others keen to understand the evils of Nazism, this biography of a malevolent man, relatively unknown by people today, will be of great interest.
Bob Funk is a retired U.S. Marine and a retired high school principal.