Certain words in the English language have almost lost all meaning and relevance: hero, bullying, hateful, racist, and fascist to name a few. But as Nitush Abebe writes in the New York Times Magazine, “a lawyer named Mike Godwin made what would become a famous observation: As an online discussion grows longer, the probability that someone will draw a comparison involving Hitler or the Nazis approaches 100 percent.” References and comparisons to Hitler or Nazis are now commonplace in our political and social discourse by many commentators, politicians and activists.

For those who resort to such comparisons and are, at best, intellectually lazy in making an argument, or worse, just plain ignorant, a new book has been published that should be read by such people. “The Hangman and His Wife: The Life and Death of Reinhard Heydrich” by Nancy Dougherty delves into a monstrous period in human history and lays bare the true nature of Nazi evil, personified by Adolf Hitler, Hermann Goering, Heinrich Himmler, and finally, to the man called “the Hangman of the Gestapo” and “the Butcher of Prague” because of his reputation as a ruthless killer — Reinhard Heydrich.

