As its subtitle indicates, “A Grip of Time: When Prison Is Your Life” is a book about prison life. “Grip of Time” is slang for being in prison, as in “doing time.” The author, Lauren Kessler, has written at least 10 works of narrative nonfiction. I first encountered her work in her award-winning “Stubborn Twig,” her account of three generations of a Japanese immigrant family in 20th-century Oregon and America.
A few years ago, Kessler started a writing program for inmates at the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem. All of her participants were male “lifers” — serving life sentences (with or without the possibility of parole) for horrific crimes of murder or vehicular homicide. This book is her account of that program, her experiences and the lives of the 11 men who participated.
Initially, Kessler did not want to know the crimes that had led to her students’ convictions and incarceration. She wanted to deal with the men as writers, not as people defined by their past crimes. She eventually learns the details and shares that information with her readers. By that point, however, she and we can see each man as a human being, struggling to live with the consequences of his past actions.
Getting the group started was not easy. Prisons are bureaucracies with greater restrictions than most other organizations. Group meetings were initially sporadic and even going through security to enter the prison was a harrowing experience. With the assistance of a sympathetic prison employee, however, she was ultimately able to achieve official volunteer status, get a name badge and meet regularly with the group. Some of the men attended most of the time.
Some had prison work or other responsibilities that caused absences. One dropped out for long period of time and then returned.
Although Kessler shares her own feelings and concerns with each of the challenges she experiences, the book’s primary focus is on the lives of these men who have lived for decades in prison and most of whom will spend the rest of their days there. We know them only by their first names (Jimmie, Eric, Kaz, etc.) and by what they reveal of themselves in their writing and group conversation. Kessler does relate her experience of having attended a parole board hearing for one of the men (who had murdered his wife decades earlier) and of hearing his daughter and other relatives testify against his being granted parole. Like many of the stories written by the men and shared in their group sessions, this is described with empathy and pathos.
An underlying theme of the book is the assumption that writing is an activity that can give some measure of meaning to the lives of writers, even when those lives have been stripped of much of their dignity. Kessler encouraged the men to submit some of their writings to a PEN American Prison Writing Contest. At the end of the book she reveals that one of the men won first prize in the memoir category and another second prize in the essay category. “Six months later,” she relates, “James, Sterling, Michael, Lee, Don, Kaz, Wil, and Jimmie read from their work to a group of family and friends in the prison’s visitors’ room,” the first-ever such event at the prison. (P. 195)
I am happy to recommend this book. Kessler writes clearly and engagingly. As she notes, “A Grip of Time” does not really have a normal ending. The writing group has continued to meet twice monthly. I admire their dedication and appreciate her having shared this slice of their experience with us. The book is available at Manhattan Public Library.
William L. Richter is Professor Emeritus and former Associate Provost for International Programs at Kansas State University.