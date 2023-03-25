All of us argue — it is inevitable. But when was the last time you considered how well you can argue — and whether your argument as purposeful and productive?
The truth is that having a good argument where both sides feel like something was gained is difficult. This is true even for two-time debate world champion Bo Seo, the author of “Good Arguments: How Debate Teaches us to Listen and Be Heard.”
“Good Arguments” is a book of two parts, necessarily woven together at times. The first part is a memoir. Bo was born in South Korea but moved to Australia at a young age. He had a weak grasp of English and soon learned that his life was easier if he simply never disagreed with anyone. This continued until his life was changed by being introduced to organized debate where he was not only forced to argue, but also to take his personal beliefs out of the equation and argue whatever case was put before him. A fire was lit, and Bo was soon heading an Australian team that won the world championship.
The second is a primer on the art of constructing, refuting and analyzing arguments. Of the two parts, I definitely prefer the second. While his story is interesting, it lacks the long-term insight that can only come from someone reflecting on their life who is over 50 (or 60, or 70). Based on when he graduated, I’d say Bo is no older than 29 and his life story, as the book has it, ends with him getting an entry level apprenticeship following his master’s degree. For most people, this part is the beginning of the real story.
It is to his credit that, despite his youth, his insights into the nature and structure of arguments are so sound. The man clearly has a passion for it and talks about analyzing your own thoughts as well as determining whether initiating an argument would even be productive. The acronym to remember is RISA. The argument must be Real, Important, Specific, and the two parties must have Aligned reasons for arguing.
There are other helpful guides as well on topics ranging from how to stress test your own arguments to describing common ways that bullies attempt to “win” a debate by subverting the rules and establishing dominance instead of establishing a case. Each of these are well explained, and I could think of many times in life I fell afoul of the rules.
While reading what his life in debate was like in Australia and at the World Competition, I kept getting the feeling that what I was reading about was different than what debate was like when I was in high school (I debated very, very poorly for two years). It turns out I was right and it is something he addresses later in the book when describing his experience judging American high school debate.
American high school debate (as of his time writing this and my experience many years ago) uses a tactic called “spreading.” The goal is to talk so fast and raise so many points that unless the other team talks equally as fast, they will not have time to refute all the points, and you can claim a technical win by saying your opponent conceded all the unaddressed arguments, even if they otherwise demolished you. It’s like winning a boxing match on points for lightly tapping your opponent’s cheek 10 times when he broke your nose once.
Additionally, in American high school debate one topic is debated all season. In most of the rest of the world, the topic is only revealed right before the debate, and each team has an hour to prepare. This makes it impossible to bring folders of evidence for every single possible topic and requires speakers to think on the fly. Forensics has something like it in extemporaneous speaking (DX and IX), though those aren’t adversarial, and Lincoln Douglas Debate, though it has structural differences. Part of the effect of this book was that it made me wish we did debate like the rest of the world.
I recommend reading “Good Arguments” if for no other reason than it may make you go back and ask yourself if you can really back up what you believe, or if your beliefs boil down to little more than half-baked sloganeering. Perhaps all of us should spend more time trying to put ourselves in our opponent’s shoes and see if we can think about things from their side.
Aaron Pauls is an assistant funeral director at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.