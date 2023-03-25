Good Arguments
“Good Arguments: How Debate Teaches Us to Listen and Be Heard,” by Bo Seo. Penguin Press, 2022. 352 pages, $28.

All of us argue — it is inevitable. But when was the last time you considered how well you can argue — and whether your argument as purposeful and productive?

The truth is that having a good argument where both sides feel like something was gained is difficult. This is true even for two-time debate world champion Bo Seo, the author of “Good Arguments: How Debate Teaches us to Listen and Be Heard.”

