K-State broadcast students settle into a booth as they get ready to do the play-by-play in a brand-new arena.
They’re not preparing to cover a stick-and-ball sport, however. They’re covering esports, and the competitors are seated at rows of gaming stations wearing headsets.
Electronic sports, or esports (pronounced EE-sports), programs have become more popular at universities across the nation in the past decade, to meet demand from students for a place to indulge their gaming passions. Kansas State University’s Esports Club is thriving after it transitioned from an independent student organization to an official university program folded in with the Recreation Services department this year.
K-State Esports coordinator Ben Counts is a Rec Services employee who oversees the “housekeeping” side of the club, like organizing tournaments and maintaining player rosters. He’s also an active player in the multiplayer battle arena game League of Legends. About 140 people are currently participating in the Esports Club, and Counts said about 115 of those are competitive gamers.
“Our participation is way up,” Counts said, “we’re up about 40% over last year, and still growing.”
Counts, whose online gamer tag is his last name, said many universities that have an esports program offer scholarships and a space for players, but structure their programs around a competitive sphere with only 20-25 gamers playing at a varsity level. He said K-State is “a little late” to the esports scene, so the club must “think differently.”
“We can’t just throw the exact same scholarship offer to students and say, ‘Hey, come play for us,’ when they’re like, ‘Y’all are kind of late to the game,’” Counts said.
Counts said the club is taking a more inclusive approach by offering a place for students who enjoy video games to gather without the expectation of competition.
“Of course, we want to win,” Counts said, “but our number-one goal is just being inclusive, trying to engage with as many students as possible. The way I look at it, if KU or Wichita State’s esports budget is like, $50,000 a year for example, and they’re engaging 20 students a year and they make 12th place in whatever… But, our budget is significantly smaller, and we’re engaging 200-plus students, so I feel like that’s a lot better use of everyone’s money.”
ESPORTS IN KANSAS
Counts told The Mercury that Kansas is well positioned for the national collegiate esports realm because of the state’s central location and access to larger cities with more gamers. He said Wichita State University and the University of Kansas both have solid esports programs with good competitive players. High schools in those regions, especially Wichita, are also implementing esports clubs within districts for students to get involved with.
“Wichita has put esports teams in every single one of their public schools,” Counts said. “Topeka is kind of following in suit. Kansas City is doing a great job of doing the exact same thing. Most of my students come from the Kansas City area or Wichita area, and it’s because those places have such great esports club and team infrastructure.”
Counts said high schools are starting to recognize the value of an esports club through scholarship opportunities available to college-bound seniors. He said there are discussions among club members and IT professionals in the Manhattan-Ogden School District about possibly establishing an esports club at Manhattan High School. Those talks are preliminary however, as Counts said there are many logistical issues to work out.
HARDWARE AND STREAMING
K-State esports players have access to 24 Alienware PCs built specifically for gaming, along with 27-inch monitors, specialty gaming chairs, keyboards, mice and headsets. All of this hardware is located in the Esports Arena in the basement of the K-State Union next to the bowling alley. The Esports Arena opened in August and is available for use by the public upon request. Students who don’t necessarily consider themselves to be gamers also have access to the arena.
About 175 colleges and universities across the country are members of the National Association of Collegiate Esports and offer varsity programs with scholarships and coaches. The esports industry one a whole has grown in the past few years, with a global audience of about 470 million and annual worldwide revenues from esports competitions topping $1 billion.
The largest prize ever awarded for an esports tournament was last year at The International Dota 2 Championship in Romania. More than $40 million in prize money was distributed among the top finishers. The championship-winning team of five players split a prize of $18 million.
KSU Esports Club president Ben Allen is a senior accounting major who has been with the program during his five years at the university. He plays the first-person shooter game CounterStrike: Global Offensive (CSGO), and lives with three of the five KSU varsity-level CSGO players. Allen, whose gamer tag is “Ballen,” said there’s room for the club to grow in terms of reaching an audience.
‘GET OUT OF MY SHELL’
The club has an online streaming lab, consisting of an old broadcast booth for campus radio station 91.9 Wildcat FM, where students stream their games via online platform Twitch. Kathryn Von Bevern is a senior human resources management major and has been part of the esports club’s Discord server for several months but didn’t start coming to the basement of the Union to play games and get more involved until this fall semester.
“I’ve played games ever since I was little,” Von Bevern said, “because I had an older brother. I wanted to be like him, I thought he was cool, and then once I got into high school I built myself a PC and got really into PC gaming. Then from there, I started streaming on Twitch.”
Von Bevern, whose gamer tag is “Katbuggle,” assists the club with its Twitch streaming setup. K-State broadcasting students provide play-by-play commentary in addition to streaming games and tournaments online. The club streamed its inaugural esports tournament last October.
The WTC Fiber Cup was sponsored by WTC Communications of Wamego and broadcast live on Twitch by 91.9 FM. The tournament pitted five teams of three people against each other in the game Rocket League, which is an arcade-style game combining elements of soccer and auto racing. At that time, The Mercury reported that there were about 100 people in the esports club.
The club’s next tournament is being planned now. The Heartland Showdown will take place at K-State on Feb. 25. Collegiate esports players from around Kansas and other states will converge to compete in numerous games, including Overwatch and League of Legends.
Von Bevern said, when she started with the club, it was difficult to get involved because of a lack of a dedicated space. She said her experience has inspired her to pursue a career in esports management.
“Having this facility means a lot,” Von Bevern said. “To be able to meet other people who have the same interests and game together … just having a way to share my passion in life. It’s definitely helped me get out of my shell a little bit.”