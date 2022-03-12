Many readers might recognize the names of Bletchley Park (the site where a team of British code-breakers operated during World War II), Enigma (the German encryption device) and Alan Turing (the young British mathematician who “cracked” Enigma. Fewer will be familiar with the terms Tunny or Colossus or the names Max Newman or Tommy Flowers. “Tunny” was the British nickname for the German encoding system that replaced, and was vastly more powerful than, Enigma. As author David Price puts it (p. 5), “The conquest of Enigma was only a warm-up.” Colossus was the machine developed by Turing, Flowers, and others to crack Tunny.
The reason that we have not heard much about Colossus is the strict veil of secrecy that was imposed on everyone associated with the project for decades after the war. David Price uses documents and records not released until the 21st century to tell this exciting and previously-neglected story of the mobilization of genius and inventiveness to provide crucial information to the war effort. As the subtitle indicates, “Geniuses at War: Bletchley Park, Colossus, and the Dawn of the Digital Age” is also the story of how Colossus was an important early step in the development of digital computers and artificial intelligence.
The organization that occupied Bletchley Park — the Government Code and Cipher School (GC&CS) — was created in October 1919, shortly after the end of the “Great War.” It operated in London until the beginning of World War II, when it moved to the rural setting of Bletchley Park to protect it from German bombing raids. Price traces the evolution of the organization, its expansion to meet the demands of the new war, and its challenges, successes, and failures.
Some readers may be most interested in how the German encoding devices worked and the theoretical and technological solutions the English developed to respond. Price covers these in detail. He also captures some of the suspense surrounding the scramble to make Colossus operational in time for D-Day, the Allied invasion on June 6, 1944.
For me, the most interesting aspects of this book centered on class, gender, and other social issues. British code breakers in the UK were largely recruited from Oxford and Cambridge graduates in mathematics and languages. There was a bias in favor of human problem-solving capabilities and against mechanistic solutions to cryptanalysis. Even after Turing’s Bombe machine proved useful in cracking Enigma, there was a bias for mechanical devices rather than electronic ones.
Tommy Flowers had to fight against both these biases. He was from a working-class background, the son of a bricklayer and a teacher. He worked his way up through the British telephone system and did not graduate from an elite university. He and Turing had to fight for the electronic system that became Colossus, against a much less dependable mechanical system that was initially given preference at Bletchley Park.
There was also the endemic sexism of the time. Large numbers of women were brought into Bletchley Park as secretaries and in other supportive roles, but they were excluded from more responsible positions. Turing’s fate as a gay man has been covered elsewhere in film and in other books. He was arrested for engaging in homosexual activities and subjected to medical treatment. He subsequently committed suicide.
The secrecy surrounding Colossus compounded some of these inequities. Turing’s phenomenal role in code breaking during the war could not be divulged in his defense at his trial and Flowers and others involved at Bletchley Park went on with their lives without receiving the recognition they might otherwise have received. As Price notes (p. 167), “The recognition accorded to the participants in Bletchley Park’s success varied enormously.” Some were knighted while others faded into obscurity. Flowers and Turing did receive some honors, but clearly less than they deserved, in Price’s assessment (p. 167): “Flowers was named an MBE, an almost negligible honor, and received an award of one thousand pounds, said to have been less than he spent on Colossus out of his own pocket. ... Turing received an OBE, a level above an MBE but still minor. ... In 2015, the actor Benedict Cumberbatch, who had the role of Turing in a feature film the preceding year [“The Imitation Game”], would receive a CBE, a higher honor than the one given to the war hero he portrayed.”
Price makes a strong case for recognizing Colossus and the geniuses who created it as fundamental to the postwar development of digital computers. It is an interesting story and he tells it well. I happened upon this book among the new books on display at the Manhattan Public Library, enjoyed reading it, and am happy to recommend it.
William L. Richter is professor emeritus and former associate provost for international programs at Kansas State University.