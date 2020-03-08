Many Americans know Henry Louis Gates Jr. as the host of the genealogical TV program, “Finding Your Roots.” He is a Harvard professor and director of the Harvard Center for African and African American Research. He is an award-winning author or co-author of 24 books and creator of 20 documentary films.
This book was originally conceived as a companion to his documentary, “Reconstruction: America After the Civil War.” The book still has an emphasis on the Reconstruction period (1865-1877), but also stresses the periods and processes Gates refers to as Redemption (1877-1915 or so) and the New Negro Renaissance (approximately 1894-1925). On page 37, Gates writes, “There is a constant thread between the end of Reconstruction and the reemergence of the civil rights movement of the 1950s.” This book explores three important stages or components of that historical thread.
Reconstruction was that period of slightly more than a decade following the Civil War when attempts were made to rebuild the American union by bringing back the states which had seceded to create the Confederacy. Major steps also were taken to implement what Lincoln had called a “new birth of freedom.” The 13th, 14th, and 15th amendments were added to the Constitution, the most sweeping additions to that document after the Bill of Rights more than half a century earlier. Former slaves became voters and office-holders.
If Reconstruction was an attempt at social revolution, “Redemption” refers to the counter-revolutionary movement to portray a “New South” with white supremacy back in control, the rise of Jim Crow laws, and intimidation and outright lynching of former slaves. This Redemptionist assault, Gates notes (page 130) was “double-barreled”: legally, “a series of court rulings and laws ... narrowed the Reconstruction Amendments and neutralized the Civil Rights Act of 1875.” Simultaneously, “multiple narrative forms of white supremacy, ranging from ... discourses of racial and social science, through depictions of black people in fiction and folklore, political rhetoric, and journalism” shaped very negative images of former slaves and other black Americans.
Gates does not focus as much on the legal battles as on the various “narrative forms of white supremacy.” The first three of the book’s four chapters lay out the dimensions of this cultural assault, as illustrated in the chapter titles: (1) ANTISLAVERY/ANTISLAVE – Backlash: The White Resistance to Black Reconstruction; (2) THE OLD NEGRO – Race, Science, Literature and the Birth of Jim Crow; (3) FRAMING BLACKNESS – Sambo Art and the Visual Rhetoric of White Supremacy. The zenith of the Redemptionist effort, perhaps, was the 1915 D. W. Griffith film, “Birth of a Nation,” that glorified the Ku Klux Klan.
Gates’ book is enlightening, but it is also disturbing. He includes a section of full-color illustrations after each of these chapters . These sections, 15 to 25 pages in length, contain postcards, photographs and other visual images of the most depraved depictions of black Americans. From “scientific” assertions that blacks were a separate and inferior species to images and even parodies of lynchings, these images were difficult to stomach, even when I knew generally what to expect.
In his fourth chapter, Gates explores the “New Negro Renaissance,” parts of which are better known as the Harlem Renaissance. This was, in effect, a counter-counter-revolution, a response of people who saw themselves as “New Negroes” to the Redemptionist depiction of “Old Negroes.”
This entailed a flowering of fiction, poetry, music and other artistic achievements that confronted the prevailing white supremacist images. As Gates shows, however, this was by no means a single unified movement. Rather, it varied over time and there were heated disputes over what constituted the New Negro. An early New Negro like Booker T. Washington was reviled by later New Negroes as an accommodationist “Uncle Tom.” The full-color pages following this chapter show positive images of the New Negro.
This is a history book, but its implications are highly contemporary. The book is dedicated to the Rev. Clementa Pinckney and his fellow parishioners who were slaughtered in their Charleston, S.C., church by a white supremacist on June 17, 2015. The race-relations thread that runs from Reconstruction to the present has multiple and complex strands. The white supremacist element that has reasserted itself in the past few years and the strands that seek racial justice and equality are deeply intertwined. I heartily recommend this book to any readers who might like to know more about these earlier phases of the struggle.
This book is in the Manhattan Public Library.
William L. Richter is Professor Emeritus and former Associate Provost for International Programs at Kansas State University.