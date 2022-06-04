For the second year, the state government is offering Kansas children and their families a way to explore Kansas attractions for free.
Sunflower Summer is a grant-funded initiative of the Kansas Department of Education. Officials said they want to make summer enrichment opportunities available to all school-aged children.
The program offers free admission for children (pre-K through 12th grade) and two parents or guardians. Adults can go to sunflowersummer.org and follow instructions to register with a smart phone.
More than 70,000 Kansans participated in 2021, and education commissioner Randy Watson announced recently that the program is funded through summer 2024.
“We’re going to be doing it again, and we’re excited about it,” Watson said.
The state education department used federal COVID-19 relief funds to start Sunflower Summer in 2021. Gov. Laura Kelly this year reallocated unused federal relief funds to the state education department to continue the program.
Nearly 100 attractions, museums, parks, zoos and libraries around the state are participating.
Sunflower Summer includes Botanica and Exploration Place in Wichita, Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina, the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson and more.
It also provides free entry to 33 of Kansas’ state parks.
In our region, participating attractions include the Flint Hills Discovery Center, Tuttle Creek Creek State Park, Milford State Park near Junction City, Oz Museum in Wamego, Eisenhower Presidential Library in Abilene and Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve near Strong City. Several attractions are less than an hour away in Topeka.
To get free admission, parents must download the Sunflower Summer app on their phone and register themselves and their children.
The app provides a free, single-use ticket for the child and up to two accompanying adults. The app is available for Apple devices on the App Store and for Android devices on the Google Play store.
The program is open to any child in Kansas, regardless of their school, as long as they are between ages 4 and 18 and haven’t graduated from high school.
Sunflower Summer started may 28 and will continue through Aug. 14.