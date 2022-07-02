Annalee Newitz is a science journalist, based in San Francisco, whose previous works include both fiction and nonfiction. Her latest nonfiction book is “Four Lost Cities: A Secret History of the Urban Age.” The four lost cities she describes are Çatalhöyük (7500-5700 BCE, in present-day Turkey), Pompeii (700 BCE-79CE, Italy), Angkor Wat (800-1431 CE, Cambodia), and Cahokia (1050-1350 CE, USA).
Newitz argues (p. 5) that these are “four of the most spectacular examples of urban abandonment in human history.” It is not clear why she chose these four rather than other abandoned places, such as Mohenjo Daro, Knossos, or Chichen Itza. These four, however, allow her to explore several loosely-defined questions about how the cities were created and evolved, how the common people in each lived, the environmental and political challenges each urban entity faced, and how and why they ceased to exist. She devotes three chapters to each site — one to introduce the place, another to explore what life might have been like for people living there, and the third to how occupation there ended.
Çatalhöyük is one of the earliest known urban entities, begun around 9,000 years ago. It lasted more than 1,000 years, but apparently never exceeded 20,000 in population. Residents appear to have had a practice of ritually burning their old homes and their contents, then sealing them off with clay and building on top of them. Climate change, especially declining rainfall, seems to have been a factor in the eventual abandonment of the site, but the process appears to have been gradual and the residents returned to village life rather than creating or moving to another urban setting.
Pompeii is unlike the other three cities in that it met its end abruptly with the eruption of nearby Mount Vesuvius. The city was buried under tons of ash. But, Newitz notes, many of the residents escaped to nearby Neapoli (present-day Naples).
Angkor Wat was the largest of the cities, with around a million people, though for many years it was assumed to be a much smaller place. Only in recent years, with the use of lidar (light detection and ranging) technology, have archeologists confirmed that areas of settlement extended far beyond the stone temple complex at their center. The Khmer who settled Angkor built massive river-fed reservoirs (barays), but the city was abandoned after prolonged and massive flooding.
Cahokia is just east of St. Louis, Missouri. It was nowhere near the size of Angkor Wat but at its peak in 1050 had as many as 30,000 people, “was the largest pre-Columbian city in what later became known as North America, and [was] bigger than Paris at the time.” (P. 207)
The site was apparently a ceremonial center that drew population from all over the Mississippi valley. The largest human-constructed mound at Cahokia stands “30 meters high and has a footprint the size of the Great Pyramid at Giza.” (P. 9)
In discussing the end of Cahokia, Newitz takes issue with anthropologist Jared Diamond’s theory of civilizational collapse. Diamond argued that societies “collapse” when they fail to respond effectively to environmental challenges. Newitz argues that cities may be abandoned but societies may remain and people may move elsewhere. “[H]uman communities are remarkably resilient. Cities may die but our cultures and traditions survive.” (P. 261)
Newitz visited and even participated in digs at sites she describes. She interviewed lots of archeologists and their students and includes many of those conversations in her narrative. In reflecting on the book, I think she raised some interesting questions, but I was disappointed that she did not pursue the answers more systematically. I found the informal and chatty writing style frustrating.
This book is available at the Manhattan Public Library. I hope that those who read it will also take time to visit Cahokia, especially if they have not been there before. I suspect that many Kansans do not even know that Cahokia exists. I would guess that very few know about an even closer site, Etzanoa, near Arkansas City, Kansas. It may have been even larger than Cahokia but was discovered only recently. What opportunities to explore our past!
William L. Richter is professor emeritus of political science and former associate provost for international programs at Kansas State University.