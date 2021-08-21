Two men with a friendship forged in wartime are reflecting on their service and sharing worry for families as Afghanistan, the country they fought to protect, falls to the enemy.
Matiullah Shinwari, an Afghan now living in Manhattan, said his children feared Independence Day fireworks when they first moved to the United States in 2017.
“All of my kids were just like, ‘Is the Taliban coming here too?’” Shinwari said.
Shinwari’s friend, Manhattan city commissioner Aaron Estabrook, said artillery blasts from Fort Riley training sessions also frightened the family from Afghanistan.
“That first week (in Manhattan), Fort Riley was shooting, and the kids were asking if that was the Taliban,” Estabrook said. “They were so used to that, but now it’s just like, that’s Fort Riley.”
The bond between the two men, both 37, dates to 2009 when Estabrook — then a sergeant in the U.S. Army — chose Shinwari out of a group of Afghan citizens to work as an interpreter for his platoon patrolling Kandahar Province, one of the most dangerous regions of the battle-scarred country.
Estabrook was serving a one-year deployment in southern Afghanistan as a mobile gun systems operator with the now-defunct 5th Stryker Brigade Combat Team in the 2nd Infantry Division, and he said his soldiers needed a trustworthy person to translate between American forces and the Afghani people.
“Matiullah looked the most authentic and genuine,” Estabrook said.
Shinwari said his introduction to Estabrook was his first time meeting an American, let alone a U.S. Army soldier. Estabrook said maintaining Shinwari’s safety and whereabouts was among his top responsibilities.
‘Moral wound’
Now, the two men watch while Taliban fighters retake control just as American and allied forces withdraw from Afghanistan, effectively undoing two decades worth of work to stabilize the country. Estabrook said the people who fought and lived through the 20-year war are experiencing a “moral wound.” He said they also are remembering those who did not come home.
“I know personally, one of my friends that I went through basic training with, died right next to us,” Estabrook said. “We lost seven out of our company, soldiers that died by IEDs (improvised explosive devices).”
President Joe Biden said this week U.S. troops may stay in Afghanistan past the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline to help evacuate Americans and Afghans who remain at risk of Taliban violence.
Biden on Friday said 13,000 people have been evacuated during the past week. Biden said he “would ensure no American was left behind” even if it meant staying beyond the departure deadline. Access remains difficult at the airport in Kabul for the swarms of people trying to flee the country, and Taliban militants have set up checkpoints around the airport to limit entry.
On Thursday, nearly 6,000 soldiers arrived at Kabul airport to aide in evacuations. The Associated Press reported those hoping to secure seats on flights out of Afghanistan are women, journalists, activists and Afghan interpreters who aided allied military forces during the war — all of whom are most at risk from the fundamentalist terrorist organization.
A Taliban spokesman appeared on broadcast media for the first time this past week, telling journalists that the militant group would give amnesty to those who previously worked for allied military forces, and it would honor the personal rights of women. Estabrook and Shinwari said those statements are not to be trusted based on the Taliban’s prior history of violence and oppression against women and people who served with the U.S. and allied militaries.
“The Taliban are systematically going through his village, and others, doing nasty things in Kandahar,” Estabrook said. “They’re interrogating people, and they know who worked for the U.S. We can’t trust them.”
The Taliban’s history of brutality includes cutting off the hands of people it thinks are thieves and raping and murdering women who do not comply with the group’s interpretation of Islamic law. Reporters without Borders said Friday that Taliban fighters killed the family member of an Afghan journalist working for a German broadcast outlet and raided the homes of three others.
Shinwari said Taliban militants pulled his sister’s brother-in-law from a lineup earlier this week and questioned him about where other family members were living. Estabrook said he surmised that Taliban members have a list of people who worked for allied armed forces.
“You don’t line up people and interrogate them, and count heads and match them up, if you’re planning to do amnesty,” Estabrook said.
Estabrook said Shinwari’s extended family, including his nephew and in-laws, are still at risk because of his work with the Army, and that the Taliban could potentially hire mercenaries to kidnap them and hold them ransom. Shinwari said his nephew and brother called him earlier this week to talk about the evacuation plan, saying “they want to go.” He said he and Estabrook are working to bring them to the United States. Currently, the Shinwari family knows 38 Afghans living in Manhattan, and that number could rise as more people flee Afghanistan.
“The problem at hand is getting the people out that we made promises to, because that is only going to make that moral wound deeper and worse if we don’t,” Estabrook said.
Estabrook suggested the United Nations needs to be the entity to establish a system to get people out of Afghanistan before the end of the year.
“Anyone with agency to make that happen — Sen. Moran, all the way up the chain, to make that work — that’s what needs to happen,” Estabrook said. “I’m hopeful that we can do that.”
Salman Shinwari, 13, said it’s hard for him to “hope for anything” in terms of the future of his native country.
“I’m pessimistic there,” Salman said. “You can’t count on the Taliban, nobody trusts them. They’re going to try to win the hearts of people in Afghanistan, and then they’re going to come back to their past ways.”
‘The reality’
of the situation
Estabrook said he wouldn’t be alive today if it weren’t for Shinwari.
“As a tanker, we didn’t do a lot of dismounted patrols, but one week we were doing some dismounted patrols with the infantry, and we were actually near the village where Mullah Omar, who was the founder of the Taliban, was born,” Estabrook said. “We were trying to capture his birth place as a victory.”
Estabrook said the senior sergeants and officers met with village elders to discuss the situation, and as Estabrook said, “drink chai and talk and be nice to each other.”
“The rest of us grunts were just pulling security, but Matiullah started talking with a young boy,” Estabrook said. “He’s always been good with kids.”
Estabrook said when his platoon returned the next day, walking down the same road they traveled the night before, the little boy saw Shinwari, ran out and yelled for him to stop.
“The Taliban had come the night before and put three IEDs right where we were going to walk,” Estabrook said. “Had Matiullah not been there and had that relationship with that kid … You can have all the conversations you want with the elders, but the fact that he had made some kind of bond with this kid, and the kid didn’t want him to die. … Had that not happened, we would’ve walked right into those IEDs, and our platoon would’ve died.”
Shinwari said that boy “just spoke the reality” of what was happening.
“The elders, you know, they are scared, they can’t tell you the reality,” Shinwari said. “But with a kid, you know, they’ll tell you all the information.”
“It’s because we’re too honest,” Salman Shinwari said with a grin.
Better
opportunities
In 2014, after completing his military service, Estabrook was working to make sure Shinwari and his family could gain safe asylum to the U.S. He filed a letter with the Chief of Mission Embassy in Kabul recommending Shinwari for a special immigrant visa for his work as an interpreter under the Afghan Allies Protection Act.
In part, the letter said that Shinwari served in his role “with great loyalty and at great risk to his family and self.”
“He was essential to the success of taking ground and building bases in Zhari District of Kandahar leading up to the surge in 2010,” Estabrook wrote. “Matiullah Shinwari faces grave danger due to his affiliation with the United States Armed Forces.”
After a concerted effort that Estabrook said “was a ton of work” over the next three years involving U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran and other government entities, Shinwari and his family moved from their home in rural Afghanistan to Manhattan in 2017. Shinwari said moving to America was a “complete shock” at first, but over time his family has adapted to their new surroundings. He said he has not faced any discrimination since living in Manhattan, and his family is thriving now.
Now a bus driver for the Manhattan-Ogden school district, Shinwari has five children with his wife, Zainab. Their youngest daughter, 3-year-old Tamana, was born in Manhattan in 2018. Shinwari said one thing he never would’ve imagined in their life in Afghanistan was Zainab driving a car.
“Now she’s a better driver than me,” Shinwari said with a laugh.
Salman Shinwari, Matiullah’s oldest son, celebrated his ninth birthday the same day his family arrived in the United States. Now 13 years old, Salman is a seventh-grader at Anthony Middle School. He said his favorite subjects are math and science.
“All of my kids have a good position in school,” Shinwari said.
Estabrook said he gets excited thinking about the opportunities the Shinwari children have in America, yet he said he feels sad about the people who “tasted freedom for 20 years” and are now forced back into totalitarian rule.
“Salman may have had opportunities to learn English in Afghanistan, but his sisters never would have,” Estabrook said.