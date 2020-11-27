This book offers 22 brief but compelling stories of real people who have been severely wronged by others but have come to forgive them. The transgressions here have usually been extreme, such as brutal rapes, abuse, kidnapping, and murders. However, this is a book written in love and is never voyeuristic or sensationalized.
Some of the people profiled have become somewhat familiar, or at least their situations have been. For example, Sue Klebold was the mother of one of the Columbine High shooters, Elizabeth Smart was the victim of a heavily publicized nine-month brutal abduction, Polly Sheppard witnessed nine murders in a Charleston church, Scarlett Lewis lost her first-grade son to the Sandy Hook School killer, Sebastián Marroquín was the son of infamous Colombian druglord Pablo Escobar, gymnast Sarah Klein was abused by serial predator Doctor Larry Nassar, Tanya Brown lost her sister Nicole Brown Simpson in the murders adjudicated in the notorious O.J. Simpson trial, and astronaut and now Sen-elect Mark Kelly’s wife Representative Gabby Giffords was brain-injured by an assassin.
Other stories were less well-known but equally moving. Adel Altamini helped U.S forces in Iraq and saw incredibly brutal things, Chris Williams’ wife and children were killed in a traffic accident. Mark Rozzi was sexually abused by a priest as a child. Talinda Bennington’s husband Linkin Park band member Chester Bennington took his own life and left her with six children.
Although the narratives are short, they do not spare the brutal details of what these people have suffered. They really have experienced unspeakable horrors. Early in the book I actually found this a bit of a barrier. These people’s suffering was so much greater than anything I had experienced that I was not sure I could connect. However, the author also presents the very real difficulties each faced in their journeys. They were not saints who simply pressed the “forgive” button to make everything right.
Although each case is different, a point Pratt makes repeatedly, perhaps the most consistent theme is that forgiveness is for the person giving it, not the one receiving. It allows the person to move on, not to forget or no longer be wounded but to move forward.
Interestingly, it does not even seem to necessarily matter much whether the guilty party accepted the forgiveness or even ever admitted any wrongdoing. Forgiveness here is for the person sinned against.
A few people actually achieved a reconciliation and positive relationship with their transgressor, though most did not.
Interestingly enough, Pratt never actually defines “forgiveness” but lets each person’s experience stand for itself, letting each story contribute inductively to the reader’s understanding. She has a paragraph or two at the end of each narrative offering her own reaction and what she learned from the interview.
She openly presents herself as a sympathetic fellow learner rather than an expert. She clearly grew a lot from researching and writing this book. A very empathic voice, she never judges her subjects for their choices on the road to healing but always praises them for the progress they have made.
One strength of this book is the diversity of the protagonists. While some clearly relied on their Christian faith and community for support on their road to forgiveness, others came from different faiths or no particular religious background.
Sometimes a religious figure or group was actually the problem (abusive priest, cultish church). Although most stories were North American, others were from Iraq, Rwanda, or Colombia.
Author Pratt is the eldest child of actor and governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver, grand-niece of President John F. Kennedy, and wife of actor Chris Pratt. She has authored three previous self-help books. She is a compelling writer of this book we can all learn from.