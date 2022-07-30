This year’s winners at the Riley County Fair 4-H Foods and Nutrition Division did an exceptional job. Although they are all busy with multiple different projects for the fair, you can tell they spent a great deal of time cooking and baking to prepare great entries. Here is a quick glimpse at what some of our 4-H chefs have been cooking in the kitchen.
Julie Peterson impressed the judges with her honey challah bread at this year’s Riley County Fair. The College Hill 4-H Club member’s bread was awarded champion in the Senior 4-H Foods Division, as well as the Top Bread Winner. Her bread was a beautiful golden brown with an intricate braid.
Cody Sharp, a Leonardville Hustlers 4-H Club member, received senior reserve champion honors for light and fluffy lemon angel food cake. The judges were highly impressed with the quality of his cake.
Sarah Wendland from the Randolph Ramblers Club won the intermediate champion award for her marvelous chocolate chiffon cake. Her cake was light and airy with just the perfect amount of chocolate.
Wildcat 4-H Club member, Harrison Thomas, entered his state-of-the-art whole wheat sandwich bread this year. He was awarded reserve champion in the intermediate division for his immaculate bread.
Dakota Wendland’s lemon bundt cake impressed the judges at this year’s county fair for this Leonardville Hustlers 4-H Club member. Dakota brought home the champion for the junior division for her impressive baking skills.
Aliza Sapp from Bonfire 4-H Club baked an exceptional pull-apart bundt loaf that wowed the judges. Aliza perfected this recipe to bring to the fair and was awarded junior reserve champion.
Gracie Scofield had a great time baking her award-winning pie for the fair. The Leonardville Hustlers 4-H club member transfixed the judge’s taste buds with her triple berry pie this year. The classic treat was baked to perfection.
The food gift package division allows 4-H members to be creative and have fun. Korah Wendland from the Randolph Ramblers 4-H Club won champion honors for her honey themed basket. She elected to compile several different honey products including some homemade peanut butter honey fudge.
Alexzandra Anderson of the Leonardville Hustlers 4-H Club constructed a Backyard BBQ Fun basket complete with homemade treats and all the grilling necessities. With this basket, she is ready to attend any backyard barbecue this summer
Thank you to all the exhibitors in the 4-H Division at the county fair. A special thanks to our judges and to the sponsors of these events.
Senior Champion Foods and Top Yeast Bread Winner
Honey Challah Bread, Julie Peterson, College Hill 4-H Club
2 packages (1/4 ounce each) active dry yeast
1/2 teaspoon sugar
1 1/2 cups warm water (110° to 115°), divided
5 large eggs, room temperature
2/3 cup plus 1 teaspoon honey, divided
1/2 cup canola oil
2 teaspoons salt
6 to 7 cups flour
1 tablespoon water
1 tablespoon sesame seeds
In a small bowl, dissolve yeast and sugar in 1 cup warm water.
Separate 2 eggs, refrigerate the whites.
Place egg yolks and remaining whole eggs in a large bowl. Add 2/3 cup honey, oil, salt, yeast mixture, 3 cups flour and remaining warm water; beat on medium speed 3 minutes. Stir in enough remaining flour to form a soft dough (dough will be sticky)
Turn dough onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, 6-8 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until almost doubled, about 1 1/2 hours.
Punch dough down. Turn onto a lightly floured surface; divide dough in half. Divide 1 portion into 6 pieces. Roll each into a 16-inch rope. Place ropes parallel on a greased baking sheet; pinch ropes together at the top.
To braid, take the rope on the left and carry it over the 2 ropes beside it, then slip it under the middle rope and carry it over the last 2 ropes. Lay the rope down parallel to the other ropes; it is now on the far-right side. Repeat these steps until you reach the end. As the braid moves to the right, you can pick up the loaf and recenter it on your work surface as needed. Pinch ends to seal and tuck under. For a fuller loaf, using your hands, push the ends of the loaf closer together. Repeat process with remaining dough. Cover with kitchen towels; let rise in a warm place until almost doubled, about 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a small bowl, whisk the two chilled egg whites and honey with water; brush over loaves. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.
Bake 30-25 minutes or until bread is golden brown and sounds hollow when tapped.
Remove from pans to a wire rack to cool.
Senior Reserve Champion
Lemon Angel Food Cake, Cody Sharp, Leonardville Hustlers 4-H Club
2 cups sifted superfine sugar, divided
1 1/3 cups sifted cake flour
1 1/2 cups (10 to 12 eggs) egg whites, at room temperature
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1 1/2 teaspoons cream of tarter
3/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1 1/2 teaspoons grated lemon zest (2 lemons)
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Combine 1/2 cup of sugar with the flour and sift together four times. Set aside.
Place the egg whites, salt, and cream of tartar in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the whisk attachment and beat on high speed until the eggs make medium–firm peaks, about 1 minute.
With the mixer on medium speed, add the remaining 1 1/2 cups of sugar by sprinkling it over the beaten egg whites. Whisk for a few minutes until thick and shiny.
Whisk in the vanilla and lemon zest and continue to whisk until very thick, about 1 more minute.
Sift about one fourth of the flour mixture over the egg whites and fold it into the batter with a rubber spatula. Continue adding the flour by fourths by sifting and folding until it’s all incorporated.
Pour the batter into an ungreased 10-inch tube pan, smooth the top, and bake it for 35 to 40 minutes, until it springs back to the touch. Remove the cake from the oven and invert the pan on a cooling rack until cool.
Source: Ina Garten’s Cookbook Barefoot Contessa Family Style
Intermediate Champion
Chocolate Chiffon Cake, Sarah Wendland, Randolph Ramblers 4-H Club
7 large eggs, separated
1/2 cup baking cocoa
3/4 cup boiling water
1/4 teaspoon cream of tarter
1 3/4 cup cake flour
1 3/4 cup sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup canola oil
2 teaspoons vanilla
Let eggs stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. In bowl, combine cocoa and water until smooth; cool for 20 minutes. In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking soda and salt. In a bowl, whisk the egg yolks, oil and vanilla. Add to dry ingredients along with the cocoa mixture. Beat well until blended. In another large bowl and with clean beaters, beat eggs whites and cream of tartar on high speed until stiff peaks form. Gradually fold into egg yolk mix. Gently spoon batter into an ungreased 10-inch tube pan. Cut through the batter with a knife to remove air pockets. Bake on the lowest rack at 325 degrees for 60-65 minutes or until top springs back when lightly touched. Immediately invert pan; cool completely. Run a knife around sides and center tube of pan. Invert cake onto a serving plate.
Intermediate Reserve Champion
Easy Whole Wheat Sandwich Bread, Harrison Thomas, Wildcat 4-H Club
For dough:
Vegetable oil spray
1 1/2 cups whole wheat flour
1 cup bread flour
2 1/4 teaspoons instant or rapid rise yeast
1 teaspoon salt
1 1/4 cups plus 2 tablespoons warm water
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
1 tablespoon honey
For egg wash:
1 large egg, beaten
Spray the inside, bottom, and side of an 8 1/2 by 4 1/2 inch metal loaf pan with vegetable oil spray. In stand mixer bowl, whisk together whole wheat flour, bread flour, yeast and salt into stand mixer bowl. Lock bowl in place and whisk. In a 4-cup liquid measuring cup, whisk warm water, melted butter and honey until honey is dissolved. Start the mixer on low speed. Slowly pour water mixture into flour mixture until batter comes together, about 1 minute. Increase speed to medium and knead dough for 5 minutes. Stop the mixer. Spray rubber spatula with vegetable oil spray. Use greased spatula to transfer batter into greased pan and use spatula to even the dough and spread it into the corners. Spray top of dough lightly with vegetable oil spray. Let dough rise, uncovered, until dough is about 1/2 inch above top edge of the pan, 30 minutes to 1 hour. While dough rises, adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 375 degrees. Just before baking, use pastry brush to gently paint top of dough with beaten egg. Place loaf pan in oven. Bake until bread is deep golden brown, 40 to 45 minutes. Use oven mitts to remove loaf pan from oven. Place loaf pan on cooling rack and let bread cool 15 minutes. Carefully run butter knife around edge of bread to loosen from loaf pan. Use oven mitts to carefully turn loaf pan on its side and remove bread from pan. Let bread cool for about 3 hours on the cooling rack. Transfer bread to cutting board and serve.
Source: The Complete Baking Book for Young Chef’s by America’s Test Kitchen
Junior Champion
Best Lemon Bundt Cake, Dakota Wendland, Leonardville Hustlers 4-H Club
1 lemon cake mix
1 (3.4 oz) package instant lemon pudding mix
1 cup sour cream
4 large eggs
1/2 cup canola oil
1/4 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice
2/3 cup water
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and spray 9-inch bundt pan with Pam baking spray. Using a standing mixer, beat cake mix, pudding, sour cream, eggs, oil, lemon juice and water until combined. Pour batter into the Bundt pan. Bake in the oven for 45-55 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. Allow to cool completely. Place into the refrigerator overnight.
Junior Reserve Champion
Pull-Apart Bundt Loaf, Aliza Sapp, Bonfire 4-H Club
2 cups warm water
1/2 cup sugar
1 tablespoon salt
1 tablespoon dry yeast
2 eggs (beaten)
4 tablespoons oil
7 cups flour (2 cups freshly ground white whole wheat and 5 cups all purpose)
Pour water into mixing bowl or stand mixer bowl. Sprinkle yeast on water. Add sugar and whisk. Let sit for 10 minutes. In separate bowl, beat eggs, oil and salt together. Add mixture to yeast mixture and whisk. Add 3 cups flour and mix until smooth. Add 3 1/2 cups flour and knead. Cover and let rise until double. Divide into two equal portions. Dump onto surface floured with remaining 1/2 cup flour. Add 8 tablespoons butter each to two bundt pans. Put pans in preheating oven to melt butter. Roll out dough, one section at a time. Cut dough with circle cookie cutter or cup until dough is mostly used up. Dip each dough circle on both sides in the butter and stack around the Bundt pan. Do the same for the other ball of section of dough in the other bundt pan. Let rise until double. Bake in 350-degree oven for 20 minutes.
Top Pie Winner
Triple Berry Pie, Gracie Scofield, Leonardville Hustlers 4-H Club
Homemade pie crust for a 9-inch deep dish pan. One for the bottom and one for the top
7 cups fresh or frozen raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries
about 2 1/3 cups of each type of berry
1 cup granulated sugar (plus a little extra to sprinkle on top of the pie)
1 tablespoon lemon juice
4 tablespoons cornstarch
2 tablespoons butter
1 large egg white beaten with a fork
Cook berries: Add berries, sugar, and lemon juice to a large saucepan over medium heat.
Simmer, until warm and juicy, about 5-10 minutes, gently stirring occasionally. (You can taste it at this point and see if it’s sweet enough for your liking. I don’t like to make mine too sweet, but if you want it sweeter you can add 1/4 cup more sugar.)
Thicken filling:
Spoon out about 1/2 cup of the juice from the pan into a bowl. Stir cornstarch into the juice until smooth. Bring pot of berries back to a simmer and slowly pour in the cornstarch. Gently stir mixture (being careful not to mash the berries), until thickened, about 2-5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the butter. Allow to cool for 15 minutes. Pour mixture into unbaked pie shell (in a 9-inch deep dish pan). Add lattice top or a whole top with holes pricked on top for steam to escape. (See directions for lattice crust below). Pinch the edges of the top and bottom pie crusts together and crimp the edge if you like. Brush a thin layer of beaten egg white over the top of the pie and sprinkle lightly with sugar. Bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 40-45 minutes. Check it after about 25 minutes and place a piece of tinfoil over it if the top crust is getting too brown. Remove to a wire cooling rack and allow to cool for several hours. Once cooled completely, you can cut into it or cover it and refrigerate it overnight to serve the next day.
For the lattice crust:
Roll out crust. Roll out your crust on a lightly floured counter or on a piece of parchment paper. (I like to place a piece of parchment paper on top of a damp kitchen towel to keep it from moving around). Roll the pie crust into a large circle that’s about 1-2 inches larger than then top edge of your pie dish. Cut strips. Use a pizza cutter to strips. Cut them as wide as you’d like them to be. Lay first layer of strips. Lay your longest strip across the middle of the pie then lay a few shorter strips on either side, parallel to each other and spaced evenly. Fold back even numbered strips. Fold back the second and fourth strip and lay a shorter strip of dough perpendicular to other dough strips. Unfold those dough strips over the new strip. Fold back odd numbered strips: Fold back the first, third and fifth strips in the same direction and lay another dough strip across the pie. Unfold the first, third and fifth strips over the new strip. Repeat steps 4 and 5 until pie is covered with a lattice crust. Trim dough strips. If your dough strips hang over the edge of the pie, trim them to the edge. Pinch crusts together. Pinch the lattice top with the bottom crust to form one unified outer edge. Crimp edges.
Megan Dougherty is the Riley County Family and Consumer Sciences Agent and can be contacted by e-mail at mcdough92@ksu.edu or by calling 785-537-6350. The Riley County Extension Office is located at 110 Courthouse Plaza – second floor of the Riley County Office Building. More information about K-State Research and Extension – Riley County can be found at www.riley.ksu.edu.