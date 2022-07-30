07302022-mer-new-RCfairbakingchampions-1

Riley County Fair baked goods winners. Top row, from left, are: Alexzandra Anderson, Gracie Scofield, Cody Sharp, Harrison Thomas and Dakota Wendland. Bottom row, from left, are: Julie Peterson, Sarah Wendland, Korah Wendland and Aliza Sapp.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

This year’s winners at the Riley County Fair 4-H Foods and Nutrition Division did an exceptional job. Although they are all busy with multiple different projects for the fair, you can tell they spent a great deal of time cooking and baking to prepare great entries. Here is a quick glimpse at what some of our 4-H chefs have been cooking in the kitchen.

Julie Peterson impressed the judges with her honey challah bread at this year’s Riley County Fair. The College Hill 4-H Club member’s bread was awarded champion in the Senior 4-H Foods Division, as well as the Top Bread Winner. Her bread was a beautiful golden brown with an intricate braid.

Tags

Recommended for you