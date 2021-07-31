This year’s winners at the Riley County Fair 4-H Foods and Nutrition Division did an exceptional job. Although they are all busy with multiple projects for the fair, you can tell they spent a great deal of time cooking and baking to prepare great entries. Here is a quick glimpse at what some of our 4-H chefs have been cooking in the kitchen.
Rachel Kovar impressed the judges with her golden braided sesame bread at this year’s Riley County Fair. The College Hill 4-H Club member’s bread was awarded Champion in the Senior 4-H Foods Division, as well as the Top Bread Winner. Her bread was a beautiful golden brown with an intricate braid.
Rachel Featherstone, a Wildcat 4-H Club member, received Senior Reserve Champion honors for her croissants. The judges were highly impressed with the quality of her lamination work with the butter.
Kendall Holt from the Wildcat 4-H Club won the Intermediate Champion award for her marvelous lemon raspberry cupcakes. Her cupcakes were wonderfully tart and refreshing with her delicious homemade raspberry preserves.
Strong-Satellites 4-H Club member Alexis Haeusler entered her focaccia bread art this year which was an exquisite piece of workmanship. She was awarded Reserve Champion in the Intermediate Division for her elaborate bread.
Marek Wiebers white bread knotted rolls impressed the judges at this year’s county fair for the Bonfire 4-H Club member. Marek brought home the Champion for the Junior Division for his impressive baking skills.
Adam Sutherland from Randolph Ramblers 4-H Club baked an exceptional log-shaped angel food cake that wowed the judges. Adam perfected this recipe to bring to the fair and was awarded Junior Reserve Champion.
Isaac Westfahl had a great time baking his award winning pie for the fair. The CiCo Shamrock member transfixed the judge’s taste buds with his pecan pie this year. The classic treat was baked to perfection.
The food gift package division allows 4-H members to be creative and have fun. Julianna Poe from the CiCo Shamrocks club won Champion honors for her “Something Out of the Blue” basket. She elected to compile several elegant blue-colored products to send to loved ones far away.
Zoey McKinley of the CiCo Shamrocks 4-H Club constructed a Happy Hiker basket complete with homemade beef jerky, apple chips, and trail mix. She chose these items as healthy treats perfect for a long hike, one of her favorite hobbies.
Thank you to all of the exhibits in the 4-H Division at the county fair. A special thanks to our judges and to the sponsors of these events.
Golden Braided Sesame Bread
Senior Champion Foods and Top Yeast Bread Winner Rachael Kovar, College Hill 4-H Club
2 packages (1/4 ounce each) active dry yeast
1 1/4 cups warm water (110 to 115 degrees)
1/4 cup canola oil
1/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoon salt
2 eggs
1 to 2 drops yellow food coloring
4 1/2 to 5 cups all-purpose flour
1 egg yolk
1 tablespoon cold water
1 tablespoon sesame seeds
In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water.
Add the oil, sugar, salt, eggs, food coloring, and 3 cups flour.
Beat on medium speed for 3 minutes.
Stir in enough remaining flour to form a soft dough (dough will be sticky).
Turn onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, about 6 to 8 minutes.
Place in a bowl coated with cooking spray, turning once to coat top.
Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour.
Punch dough down.
Turn onto a lightly floured surface; divide into fourths.
Shape each portion into an 18 in. rope.
Place ropes parallel to each other on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray.
Beginning from the right side, braid dough by placing the first rope over the second rope, under the third and over the fourth. Repeat three or four times, beginning each time from the right side. Pinch ends to seal and tuck under. Cover and let rise until doubled, about 45 minutes.
Beat egg yolk and cold water; brush over braid. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.
Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from pan to a wire rack to cool.
Nutrition Facts for 1 slice: 94 calories, 2g fat (0 saturated fat), 20mg cholesterol, 79mg sodium, 15g carbohydrate (2g sugars, 1g fiber), 3g protein.
Croissants
Senior Reserve Champion Rachel Featherstone, Wildcat 4-H Club
3 tablespoons unsalted butter plus 12 tablespoons unsalted European-style butter, very cold
1 3/4 cup whole milk
4 teaspoons instant or rapid-rise yeast
4 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup sugar
Salt
1 large egg
1 teaspoon cold water
Melt 3 tablespoons butter in medium saucepan over low heat. Remove from heat and immediately stir in milk (temperature should be lower than 90 degrees). Whisk in yeast; transfer milk mixture to bowl of stand mixer. Add flour, sugar, and 2 teaspoons salt. Using dough hook, knead on low speed until cohesive dough forms, 2 to 3 minutes. Increase speed to medium-low and knead for 1 minute. Remove bowl from mixer and cover with plastic wrap. Let dough rest at room temperature 30 minutes.
Transfer dough to parchment paper-lined baking sheet and shape into 10 by 7-inch rectangle about 1 inch thick. Wrap tightly with plastic and refrigerate for 2 hours.
Butter Block: While dough chills, fold 24-inch length of parchment in half to create 12-inch rectangle. Fold over 3 open sides of rectangle to form 8-inch square with enclosed sides. Crease folds firmly. Place 12 tablespoons cold butter directly on counter and beat with rolling pin for about 60 seconds until butter is just pliable but not warm, then fold butter in on itself using bench scraper. Beat into rough 6-inch square. Unfold parchment envelope. Using bench scraper, transfer butter to center of parchment, refolding at creases to enclose. Turn packet over so that flaps are underneath and gently roll until butter fills parchment square taking care to achieve even thickness. Refrigerate at least 45 minutes.
Laminate: Transfer dough to freezer. After 30 minutes, transfer to lightly floured counter and roll into 17-by 8-inch rectangle with long sides parallel to edge of counter. Unwrap butter and place in center of dough. Fold sides of dough over butter so they meet in center. Press seam together with fingertips. With rolling pin, press firmly on each open end of packet. Roll out lengthwise into 24-by-8-inch rectangle. Starting at bottom of dough, fold into thirds like business letter into 8-inch square. Turn dough 90 degrees counterclockwise. Roll out lengthwise again into 24 by 8-inch rectangle and fold into thirds. Place dough on sheet, wrap tightly with plastic, and return to freezer for 30 minutes.
Transfer dough to lightly floured counter so that top flap opens on right. Roll out dough lengthwise into 24 by 8-inch rectangle and fold into thirds. Place dough on sheet, wrap tightly with plastic, and refrigerate for 2 hours or up to 24 hours.
Shape: Transfer dough to freezer. After 30 minutes, transfer to lightly floured counter and roll into 18-by-16-inch rectangle with long side of rectangle parallel to counter. Fold upper half of dough over lower half. Using ruler, mark dough at 3-inch intervals along bottom edge (you should have 5 marks). Move ruler to top edge of dough, measure in 1 1/2 inches from left, then use this mark to measure out 3-inch intervals (you should have 6 marks). Starting at lower left corner, use sharp pizza wheel or knife to cut dough from mark to mark. You will have 12 triangles and 5 diamonds; discard scraps. Unfold diamonds and cut into 10 triangles (making 22 equal-size triangles in total).
Position 1 triangle on counter. (Keep remaining triangles covered with plastic.) Cut 1/2 inch slit in center of short side of triangle. Grasp triangle by 2 corners on either side of slit and stretch gently, then stretch bottom point. Place triangle on counter so point is facing you. Fold down both sides of slit. Roll top of triangle partway toward point. Gently grasp point with 1 hand and stretch again. Resume rolling, tucking point underneath. Curve ends gently toward each other to create crescent. Repeat with remaining triangles.
Place 12 croissants on 2 parchment-lined sheets at least 2 1/2 inches apart. Lightly wrap with plastic. Let stand at room temperature until nearly doubled in size, 2 ½ to 3 hours. (Shaped croissants can be refrigerated for up to 18 hours. Remove from refrigerator to rise and add at least 30 minutes to rising time.)
After croissants have been rising for 2 hours, adjust oven racks to upper-middle and lower-middle positions and heat oven to 425 degrees. In small bowl, whisk together egg, water, and pinch salt. Brush croissants with egg wash. Place croissants in oven and reduce temperature to 400 degrees. Bake for 12 minutes, then switch and rotate baking sheets. Continue to bake until deep gold brown, 8-12 minutes longer. Transfer to wire rack and cool about 15 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.
To Make Ahead: After shaping, place 10 croissants 1-inch apart on parchment-lined sheet. Wrap with plastic and freeze until solid, about 2 hours. Transfer to zipper-lock bag and freeze for up to 2 months. Bake frozen croissants as directed from step 8, increasing rising time by 1 to 2 hours.
Source: Cook’s Magazine.
Lemon Raspberry Cupcake
Intermediate Champion Kendall Holt, Wildcat 4-H Club
1 1/2 cups cake flour
1 1/2 tsp baking powder
6 Tablespoons unsalted butter
3/4 cup sugar
2 large eggs
1 Tablespoon lemon extract
1/2 cup, plus 2 Tablespoons whole milk
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Line 12 muffin tin cups with paper liners.
Sift flour and baking powder into a medium bowl.
In an electric mixer, or large bowl, beat the butter and sugar, on medium speed, until light and fluffy.
Beat eggs one at a time, until well blended.
Beat in the lemon extract, blending well.
Reduce speed to low, add the milk and blend well. Then add the flour mixture and beat until smooth.
Pour the batter into the lined cupcake pan, distributing the batter equally.
Bake for 8 minutes, rotate, and bake for 7 more minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.
Cool completely on a wire rack.
RASPERRY PRESERVES
1 cup raspberries
1 3/4 cups sugar
1/8 teaspoon unsalted butter
3 Tablespoons liquid fruit pectin (Do not use powdered pectin.)
Chop raspberries in a food processor until they are chopped into a chunky paste.
Put the fruit into a 6-quart saucepan and place on high heat.
Stir the sugar in with the fruit, and then add the butter.
Bring mixture to a full rolling boil and keep on high heat, stirring constantly.
Stir in pectin and return to a full rolling boil for exactly one minute, stirring constantly.
Remove from heat and pour into heavy duty container, cover, and refrigerate.
LEMON FROSTING
1 cup butter, softened
3 cups powdered sugar
1 large lemon, juiced
Few drops of yellow food coloring
Beat the softened butter until really soft in a large bowl.
Gradually beat in the icing sugar and lemon juice.
Stir in enough food coloring for a pale lemon color.
Makes 12 cupcakes
Sources: Cupcake & Raspberry Preserves recipes courtesy of The Sweet Little Book of Cupcakes. Frosting recipe from www.bbcgoodfood.com/recipes/lemon-poppyseed-cupcakes.
Focaccia Bread Art
Intermediate Reserve Champion Alexis Haeusler, Strong-Satellites 4-H Club
16 ounces (2 cups) warm water divided into 2 bowls
1Tablespoons granulated sugar
2 1/2 teaspoons active dry yeast
1/4 cup olive oil
1 teaspoon salt
1 Tablespoon flaky salt
5 cups spooned and leveled bread flour or all-purpose flour
1/2 cup olive oil (for the pan and for drizzling on top of the bread after rising)
Vegetables and herbs for decorating
1. Combine your first cup of warm water with your yeast and sugar. Then mix to combine.
Set aside for about 5 minutes or until it looks foamy.
2. Place the water/yeast mixture in the mixing bowl. Make sure dough hook is attached.
3. Add in about 1 cup of flour and mix on low until combined.
4. Add in the rest of your water, olive oil, salt, and half the remaining flour (2 cups).
Mix on low until combined.
5. Continue adding the remaining flour while mixing on low until the dough pulls away from the sides of the bowl. (Note: if it’s still too sticky, add a couple more tablespoons of flour until it comes together.)
6. Keep mixing on low until dough develops enough gluten that it bounces back when touched. (Note: you may want to finish this step by kneading by hand.)
7. Place your dough into a bowl with about a tablespoon of olive oil. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise in a warm place for 1 to 2 hours or until it has doubled in size. (Note: If you use active dry yeast it will take longer.)
8. Pour enough olive oil into a 12-by-17-inch sheet pan so there is a thin layer of oil covering the entire bottom of the pan.
9. Put some olive oil on your hands to prevent sticking and then pull the focaccia dough out of the bowl. It will be very loose. Lay it in the pan and begin stretching it. If it shrinks back, walk away for about 15 minutes to let the gluten relax before you stretch again.
10. Once you are down stretching, cover it with plastic wrap and place it in the fridge overnight to develop flavor.
11. When you are ready to bake your bread, take it out of the fridge and let it warm for about 30 minutes. Dimple the surface with your oiled fingers to create some areas where the olive oil can collect.
12. Drizzle a good amount of olive oil onto the top of the bread until all the dimples have a little oil in them. Sprinkle flaky salt on top.
13. After your focaccia has risen for 30 minutes, decorate the top any way you like with vegetable and herbs.
14. Brush all of your vegetables and herbs with more olive oil to prevent burning.
15. Bake in a preheated oven at 450 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until the focaccia bread is nice and golden.
Source: Elizabeth Marek from surgargeekshow.com
White Bread (Knotted Rolls)
Junior Champion Marek Wiebers, Bonfire 4-H Club
1 cup milk
1/2 cup sugar
1 Tablespoon salt
1/4 cup shortening
1 cup warm water (not hot)
2 tablespoons active dry yeast
1 egg (beaten)
6 cups all-purpose flour (approximately)
1. Heat milk, sugar, salt, and shortening just until warm enough to melt shortening. Let cool.
2. In large bowl, sprinkle yeast over warm water.
3. Stir in milk mixture and add egg.
4. Mix in 3 cups of flour and beat until smooth. Add 2 more cups of flour. Continue mixing.
5. Add more flour to make soft dough.
6. Cover kneading surface with flour.
7. Flatten dough and knead until smooth and elastic.
8. Place in greased bowl, cover and put in a warm place to rise until doubled.
9. Punch down and shape into rolls.
10. Allow to double again.
11. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.
Source: Shirley Wiebers
Angel Food Cake
Junior Reserve Champion Adam Sutherland, Randolph Ramblers 4-H Club
1 1/2 cups (approximately 12 eggs) egg whites
Pinch of salt
1 cup cake flour
1 cup powdered sugar
1 teaspoon cream of tarter
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Pinch salt
1 1/4 cups granulated sugar
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.
Set out egg whites for 30 minutes.
Sift flour and powdered sugar in a large mixing bowl twice.
In a large bowl beat egg whites, cream of tartar, vanilla, and salt on medium until soft peaks form. (Soft peaks are when you lift your beaters and the egg whites fall down.)
5. Gradually add 2 tablespoons of granulated sugar at a time beating on high until stiff glossy peaks form (stiff peaks are when you lift your beaters and the egg whites stand up.)
6. Sugar should be dissolved.
7. Gradually fold in flour mixture about ½ cup at a time.
8. Gently spoon into ungreased rectangle angel food cake pan.
9. Cut through the batter with a knife to remove air pockets.
10. Bake on the lowest rack at 325 for 50-60 minutes or until top springs back when touched and cracks feel dry.
11. Immediately flip baking pan to cool completely.
12. Run knife around sides of cake to get the cake out.
13. Store in the refrigerator.
Makes 12-16 servings
Resource from “Taste of Home’s Complete Guide to Baking”
Pecan Pie
Top Pie Winner Isaac Westfahl, CiCo Shamrocks 4-H Club
3 eggs, beaten
1 cup white light syrup
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
1/4 cup melted butter
1 1/2 cups whole pecans
1. Beat the eggs.
2. Mix in a large bowl the eggs, syrup, sugar, salt, vanilla, butter, and pecans.
3. Pour into unbaked pie shell. Preheat oven 350 degree. Bake for 15 minutes.
4. Reduce heat to 250 degrees until center is firm, approximately 1 hour.