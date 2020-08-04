Despite the fair being a little different this year, Riley County Fair 4-H Foods and Nutrition participants did an outstanding job. Although they are all busy with multiple projects for the fair, you can tell they spent a great deal of time cooking and baking to prepare great entries. Here is a quick glimpse at what some of our 4-H chefs have been cooking in the kitchen.
Rachel Featherstone wowed the judges with her homemade Country Parmesan and Black Pepper Loaf at this year’s Riley County Fair. The Wildcat 4-H Club member’s bread was awarded Champion in the Senior 4-H Foods and Nutrition Division. Her bread was baked perfectly and had an amazing flavor.
Breeanna Young, Randolph Ramblers 4-H Club member, received Senior Reserve Champion honors for her Cinnamon Chiffon Cake. The judges were highly impressed with the cinnamon flavor and the light fluffy texture.
Reese Grady from the CiCo Shamrocks 4-H Club won the Intermediate Champion award for her outstanding Everything Bread. She also was able to win the Top Bread Award for the same recipe. Her bread was baked to perfection and had an amazing flavor!
Bonfire 4-H Club member, Porter Gill, decided to bring his homemade White Bread this year to the fair which was a great decision. He received the Reserve Champion in the Intermediate Division for his hard work. Although it took several tries to get the recipe just right, it was worth the effort.
Evea Dunstan’s Rhubarb Jelly Rolls recipe was a success at this year’s county fair for the Randolph Rambler’s 4-H Club member. While baking homemade cinnamon rolls can be a bit of a challenge sometimes, Evea was able to pull it off and bring home the Champion for the Junior Division.
Madison Rombeck from Leonardville Hustlers 4-H Club impressed the judges with her Zucchini Muffins. Madison had a great time perfecting this recipe to bring to the fair and to be awarded Junior Reserve Champion. The judges said they had never seen a more perfect muffin at a county fair, and they judge at a lot of fairs!
Easton Dunstan had a great time baking his award winning pie for the fair. This Randolph Rambler really captivated the judge’s taste buds with his Apple Pie this year. Easton’s pie won the judges over with his flakey pie crust and flavorful apple filling.
Thank you to all of the exhibits in the 4-H Division at the county fair. A special thanks to our judges and to the sponsors of these events.
Senior Champion
Country Parmesan and Black Pepper Loaf – Rachel Featherstone, Wildcat 4-H Club
• 8 grams yeast
• 730 grams warm water
• 900 grams all-purpose Flour
• I00 grams whole-wheat flour
• 20 grams salt
• 250 grams grated Parmesan cheese
• 10 grams freshly cracked black pepper
Disperse yeast into water with a gentle swish of your fingers. Let ii sit for a couple minutes. You should see a light foaming from the yeast. Acid the flour on top of the water and yeast. Sprinkle salt on top of the flour.
Mix by hand. When evenly combined the dough should be wet and firm.
Let your dough rest for 30 minutes.
Flour workspace and put dough on it. Push forward into dough with the heels of your hands and then fold the elongated dough back toward you. Give the dough a quarter turn. Then push the dough away and fold it back again. Keep kneading until you can feel that the dough has tightened up and has gotten smoother.
Add cheese and pepper into dough and continue to fold until easily dispersed.
Place a floured kitchen towel over bowl and let sit for 3 hours.
Pull dough back to countertop. Divide into 2 pieces. Form into ball and rest your bread for 30 minutes.
Reshape into nice ball by folding in 1/3 of dough to center scaling it into a scam. Fold like letter, quarter turn, fold like letter again. Cup dough in hands and pull until lop is tight.
Place each dough round into proofing basket lined with a floured kitchen towel seam side up and let rise 1 hour and 30 minutes. While doing this, preheat oven to 475° with the Dutch oven inside.
Take out Dutch oven. Put in 1 loaf of dough. Take a sharp knife and cut a large X. This will allow the loaf to spring upward in all directions. Cover Dutch oven and bake 25 minutes.
Take lid off and bake another 15 minutes. Repeat with second loaf. Allow to cool.
Source: Bread Baking for Beginners by Bonnie Ohara
Senior Reserve Champion
Cinnamon Chiffon Cake – Breeanna Young, Randolph Ramblers 4-H Club
• 2¼ cups all-purpose flour
• 1½ cup granulated sugar
• 1 tsp baking powder
• ½ tsp salt
• 4 tsp ground cinnamon
• ½ cup canola oil
• 7 large eggs, separated
• ¾ cup water
• 2 tsp vanilla extract
• Pinch of cream of tartar
• 2 pounds confectioner’s sugar
• ½ tsp cinnamon
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
In a large bowl, sift together the flour, 1 cup of the sugar, the baking powder, salt, and cinnamon. Make a well in the center and put in the oil, egg yolks, water, and vanilla. Beat the mixture on medium speed until smooth, thick, and turns a light tan color (3 minutes). Set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk the egg whites and cream of tartar until dissolved. Slowly put in rest of sugar and beat until a soft peaks form. Stir in about 1/3 egg white mixture into the yolk mixture. Gently fold the mixture and then add rest of egg whites. Poor batter in the pan. Bake until the cake feels firm (about 1 hour 10 minutes). Turn upside down on a bottle with a narrow neck. Let cake cool completely. While cake is cooling mix 2 pounds confectioners’ sugar mixed with ½ teaspoon cinnamon. When the cake is cool sprinkle confectioners’ sugar and cinnamon mixture over the cake
Intermediate
Champion and 1st Place Yeast Bread
Everything Bread – Reese Grady, CiCo Shamrocks 4-H Club
• 1 package (¼ ounce) active dry yeast
• ¾ cup warm water (110° to 115°)
• 1 cup warm 2% milk (110° to 115°)
• ¼ cup butter, softened
• 2 tablespoons sugar
• 1 large egg yolk, room temperature
• 1½ teaspoons salt
• 4 to 4½ cups all-purpose flour
• 1 large egg white
• 2 teaspoons water
• 1 teaspoon coarse sea salt or kosher salt
• 1 teaspoon dried minced onion
• 1 teaspoon each sesame, caraway and poppy seeds
In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Add milk, butter, sugar, egg yolk, salt, and 2 cups flour. Beat on medium speed for 3 minutes. Stir in enough remaining flour to form a firm dough.
Turn onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, 6-8 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top. Cover and let rise until doubled, about 1 hour.
Punch dough down. Turn onto a lightly floured surface; divide dough into thirds. Shape each into a 20-inch rope. Place ropes on a large greased baking sheet and braid; pinch ends to seal and tuck under. Cover and let rise until doubled, about 45 minutes.
Preheat oven to 375°. Combine egg white and water; brush over dough. Combine salt, onion and seeds; sprinkle over bread. Bake 22-28 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from pan and cool on a wire rack.
Intermediate
Reserve Champion
White Bread – Porter Gill, Bonfire 4-H Club
Ingredients:
• 3 cups unbleached bread flour
• 1½ T Canola oil
• ¾ tsp of salt
• 1½ tsp yeast
• 1½ T sugar
• 1 T butter
• 1 cup luke warm water
Directions:
Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl. Turn dough onto a floured surface and knead into a consistent dough. Let dough rest 30 minutes. Place dough in 9x5 inch loaf pan. Bake at 375°F for 26 minutes.
Junior Champion
Rhubarb Jelly Rolls – Evea Dunstan, Randolph Ramblers 4-H Club
Dough Ingredients:
• 2/3 cup sugar
• 2½ tsp dry yeast
• 1 cup milk
• ½ cup melted butter
• 2 large eggs, slightly beaten
• 4½ cups all-purpose flour
• 1/2 tsp salt
Filling:
• 1 1/3 cup rhubarb
• ½ cup sugar
• ¼ cup water
• 1 tsp cornstarch
• ½ tsp vanilla
Glaze:
• 1 T butter
• 2/3 cup powdered sugar
• ½ tsp vanilla
• 2 T half and half or cream
Directions:
Mix filling ingredients rhubarb, sugar, water, cornstarch and vanilla in a saucepan. Cook on low until the rhubarb is soft and the mixture is thick, stirring regularly so it doesn’t scorch. Set aside.
In a small saucepan slightly warm the milk and sprinkle on top the sugar and dry yeast. Set aside until the yeast is activated and the mixture is foamy.
In a mixing bowl add the eggs, melted butter, salt, and the yeast mixture. Start adding the flour 1 cup at a time and mix with a wooden spoon. The dough will be slightly sticky, but continue to knead it (by hand or in a standing mixer) until smooth and elastic.
Gently oil a large mixing bowl and roll the dough to coat it evenly. It will prevent from drying out. Cover the bowl with a damp cloth and let it rest for about 90 minutes or until double in size.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Give the dough a good punch to remove the excess air.
Turn onto a floured surface and roll the dough with a rolling pin into a rectangular shape (15” x 25”), spread an even layer of jam and sprinkle the berries on top. Roll the dough starting from the long edge gently pressing while rolling and then pinching the edge tight. Using dental floss cut the dough into 15 approximately 1½ inch thick rolls.
Bake the rolls in the preheated oven for 18 minutes or until golden brown. While the rolls are cooling, mix in a small bowl the glaze ingredients. Then drizzle the glaze over the rolls when cool.
These rolls are best consumed within the day, but they’ll keep the same softness the next day if you heat them up for 30 seconds.
Junior Reserve Champion
Zucchini Muffins – Madison Rombeck, Leonardville Hustlers 4-H Club
Ingredients:
2 cups all-purpose flour
½ tsp. baking soda
½ tsp. baking powder
½ tsp. salt
2 tsp. ground cinnamon
¼ tsp. ground nutmeg
½ cup (1 stick) butter, melted
1 cup brown sugar, packed
2 large eggs
2 tsp. of vanilla
2 cups (1 medium) grated zucchini (no need to dry)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and coat a muffin pan with cooking spray.
Whisk together in a medium bowl the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk melted butter and sugar together, then add eggs and vanilla; and mix in zucchini.
Add dry ingredients to zucchini mixture until just combined.
Using a large spoon or ice cream scoop, divide the batter into the muffin wells, filling each almost completely. Bake for 20 to 22 minutes, or until a tester comes out clean. Allow the muffins to cool for 10 minutes in the pan, then transfer to a wire rack to continue cooling. Serve warm or at room temperature.
The muffins are best served on the same day they are made, but will keep, wrapped in foil, at room temperature for 2 days.
Recipe from: onceuponachef.com
Best Pie
Apple Pie – Easton Dunstan, Randolph Ramblers 4-H Club
Ingredients:
Filling:
1/3 – 2/3 cup sugar
¼ cup all-purpose flour
½ tsp. ground cinnamon
½ tsp. ground nutmeg
dash of salt
8 cups thinly sliced peeled tart apples (8 medium)
2 Tbsp. stick margarine or butter
Crust:
2/3 cup plus 2 Tbsp. shortening
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp. salt
4 to 5 Tbsp. cold water
Directions:
Heat oven to 425°F.
Cut shortening into flour and salt, using a pastry blender. Sprinkle with cold water, one Tablespoon at a time, tossing with fork until all flour is moistened and pastry almost cleans side of bowl (1 to 2 tsp. more water can be added if necessary).
Gather pastry into a ball. Shape into flattened round on lightly floured cloth-covered board. For two-crust pie, divide pastry in half and shape into two rounds).
Roll pastry into a circle two inches larger than upside-down pie plate, 9x1¼ inches, or 3 inches larger than 10 or 11 inch tart pan, with floured cloth-covered rolling pin. Fold pastry into fourths; place in pie plate. Unfold and ease into plate, pressing firmly against bottom and side.
Mix sugar, flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt in large bowl. Stir in apples. Turn into pastry-lined pie plate. Dot with margarine. Cover with top pastry that has slits cut in it; seal and flute.
Cover edge with 3-inch strip of aluminum foil to prevent excessive browning. Remove foil during last 15 minutes of baking.
Bake 40 to 50 minutes or until crust is brown and juice begins to bubble through slits in crust. Cool in pie plate on wire rack. Serve warm if desired.