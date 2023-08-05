This year’s winners at the Riley County Fair 4-H Foods and Nutrition Division did an exceptional job. Although they are all busy with multiple different projects for the fair, you can tell they spent a great deal of time cooking and baking to prepare great entries. Here is a quick glimpse at what some of our 4-H chefs have been cooking in the kitchen.
Gracie Scofield impressed the judges with her Heavenly Angel Food Cake at this year’s Riley County Fair. The Leonardville Hustlers 4-H Club member’s cake was awarded champion in the Senior 4-H Foods Division. Her cake was extremely light and fluffy with a beautiful golden-brown crust.
Easton Dunstan, a Randolph Ramblers 4-H Club member, received Senior Reserve Champion honors as well as top bread for his beautiful maple nut twist. The judges were highly impressed with the quality of his product.
Evea Dunstan from the Randolph Ramblers Club won the Intermediate Champion award for her marvelous Rhubarb Wreaths. Her wreaths were baked to perfection. They had a perfect balance of sweet from the glaze and dough, and tart from the fresh rhubarb. She also entered her state-of-the-art bagels this year. She was awarded Reserve Champion in the Intermediate Division for her immaculate shaped bread.
Melody Weatherford’s Farmhouse Apple Pie impressed the judges at this year’s county fair for this Leonardville Hustlers 4-H Club member. Melody brought home the Champion for the Junior Division for her impressive baking skills.
Avery Feldkamp from Wildcat 4-H Club baked an exceptional loaf of easy wheat bread that wowed the judges. Avery perfected this recipe to bring it to the fair and was awarded Junior Reserve Champion.
The food gift package division allows 4-H members to be creative and have fun. Isabel Wright from the Randolph Ramblers 4-H Club won champion honors for her coffee themed basket. She elected to compile several different coffee products including some homemade coffee cake cookies, mocha brownies, and no bake rice Krispie cookies!
Korah Wendland of the Randolph Ramblers 4-H Club constructed a sweet stars and stripes basket complete with homemade treats, candy, and decorations. With this basket, she is ready to attend any 4th of July party!
Thank you to all the exhibitors in the 4-H Division at the county fair. A special thanks to our judges and to the sponsors of these events.
Senior Champion Foods
Heavenly Angel Food Cake
Gracie Scofield, Leonardville
Hustlers 4-H Club
1 1/2 cups egg whites (about 12)
1 1/4 cups powdered sugar
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoons cream of tartar
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup sugar
Place egg whites in a large bowl; let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Sift confectioners’ sugar and flour together twice; set aside.
Add the cream of tartar, extracts, and salt to egg whites; beat on medium speed until soft peaks form. Gradually add granulated sugar, about 2 tablespoons at a time, beating on high until stiff glossy peaks form and sugar is dissolved. Gradually fold in flour mixture, about 1/2 cup at a time.
Gently spoon into an ungreased 10-in. tube pan. Cut through the batter with a knife to remove air pockets. Bake on the lowest oven rack at 350° for 40-45 minutes or until lightly browned and entire top appears dry. Immediately invert pan; cool completely, about 1 hour.
Run a knife around the side and center tube of pan. Remove cake to a serving plate.
Senior Reserve
Champion and Top Bread Winner
Maple Nut Twist
Easton Dunstan, Randolph Ramblers 4-H Club
Dough:
1/4 cup warm water
2 1/2 teaspoons active dry yeast
3/4 cup lukewarm milk
1/4 cup melted butter
1/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 egg
3 1/2-4 cups flour
Filling:
6 tablespoons butter
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon maple flavoring
1/3 cup chopped nuts
Glaze:
1 cup powdered sugar
2 tablespoons butter (melted)
1 to 2 tablespoons whole milk
1/2 teaspoon maple flavoring
Dissolve yeast in warm water, add milk, sugar, salt, egg, margarine and half of flour. Mix until smooth. Add enough remaining flour to handle easily. Mix with spoon. Knead until smooth and elastic (about 5 minutes). Cover with damp cloth; let rise in warm place until doubled in size (about 1½ hours). Punch down; let rise until double again (about 30 minutes).
Let margarine stand at room temperature to soften. Combine margarine, sugar, cinnamon, maple flavoring, and nuts. Mix well. Punch dough down. Turn onto a lightly floured surface. Divide into thirds. Roll each portion into a 12-inch circle; place one circle on a greased baking sheet or 12-inch baking pan. Spread with 1/3 of the butter. Sprinkle with 1/3 of the filling. Repeat layers twice. Pinch edges of dough to seal. Carefully place a glass in center of circle. With scissors or plastic bread scraper, cut from outside edge just to the glass, forming 16 wedges. Remove glass. Twist each wedge 5-6 times. Pinch ends to seal and tuck under. Cover and let rise until doubled, about 30 minutes.
Bake at 350 F until golden brown, 17-18 minutes.
In a small bowl, combine glaze ingredients and then set aside. Carefully remove twist from pan by running a metal spatula under it to loosen. Transfer to a wire rack. Drizzle with glaze.
Intermediate Champion
Rhubarb Wreaths
Evea Dunstan,
Randolph Ramblers
4-H Club
Dough:
3½ to 4 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 cup sugar
2 1/2 teaspoon active and dry rapid rise yeast
1 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup evaporated milk
1/4 cup butter
1/4 cup water
2 eggs
Rhubarb Filling:
1 1/3 cups rhubarb
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup water
1 teaspoon cornstarch
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
Glaze:
2 eggs
1 cup powdered sugar (sifted)
4-5 teaspoon evaporated milk
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
Mix rhubarb, sugar, water, cornstarch and vanilla in a saucepan. Cook on low until rhubarb is soft and mixture is thick, stirring regularly so it doesn’t scorch. Set it aside.
In a large bowl, combine 1 1/2 cups flour, sugar, undissolved yeast and kosher salt. Heat milk, butter and water until very warm (120-130 F). Gradually add to dry ingredients. Beat 2 minutes at medium speed of electric mixer, scraping bowl occasionally. Add eggs and 1/2 cup flour; beat 2 minutes at high speed, scraping bowl occasionally. With spoon, stir in enough remaining flour to make stiff batter. Cover tightly with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 2-24 hours.
Remove from refrigerator. Punch down dough. Remove dough to lightly floured surface. Roll to 21 x 12-inch rectangle. Spread rhubarb filling over dough to within ½ inch of edges. Fold lengthwise in thirds, to enclose filling, making a 12x7-inch rectangle. Press edges to seal.
Cut dough into 12 (1 inch) strips. Holding ends of each strip, twist three times. Pinch together the ends of each twisted strip to form wreaths, place on greased baking sheets. Cover; let rise in warm draft-free place until almost double in size, about 30 to 45 minutes.
Bake at 400 F for 12 to 15 minutes or until done, switching positions of sheets halfway through baking time for even browning. Remove from baking sheets. Let cool on wire racks. Frost wreaths with glaze, if desired.
Intermediate
Reserve Champion
Bagels
Evea Dunstan, Randolph Ramblers 4-H Club
4 1/4-4 3/4 cups all-purpose flour (divided)
2 envelopes or 4 1/2 teaspoon active dry yeast
1 1/2 cups warm water (110-115 F)
3 tablespoon sugar
1 tablespoon salt
1 gallon water
1 tablespoon sugar
Sesame seeds (optional)
Combine 1 1/2 cups of flour and yeast in a bowl with an electric mixer.
Combine warm water, sugar and salt in a measuring cup. Pour over flour mixture and combine at low speed, scraping down sides of bowl, for 30 seconds. Beat on high speed for 3 minutes. Add remaining flour in increments, stirring with a wooden spoon until you cannot add more.
Turn out dough onto a lightly floured surface. Knead in enough remaining flour to make a dough that is moderately stiff, smooth, and elastic, 6-8 minutes. Cover and let rise for 10 minutes.
Divide dough into 12 portions. Shape each piece into a smooth ball. Punch a hole in the center of each ball and pull gently to enlarge hold, 1 1/2-2 inches. Place bagels on greased baking sheet. Cover and let rise for 20 minutes. Heat 5 inches under broiler for 3 to 4 minutes, turning once so tops do not brown.
Combine water and sugar in a large stockpot. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Add bagels four at a time and cook, turning once, 7 minutes. Remove with tongs, drain, and place on a greased baking sheet. Preheat oven to 375 F. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes.
Junior Champion
Farmhouse Apple Pie
Melody Weatherford, Leonardville Hustlers 4-H Club
Dough:
2 disks Grandma’s Pie Dough (1/2 recipe)
4 cups all-purpose flour
1 3/4 cups cold unsalted butter cut into small pieces
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon white vinegar
1 tablespoon sugar
1 large egg
Pie filling:
2 1/2 pounds mixed apples (peeled, cored and chopped into 3/4-inch pieces)
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
3/4 cup sugar, plus 1 tablespoon
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
For dough: Combine the flour, salt, and sugar in a large bowl. Cut in the butter using a pastry blender or your fingers until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Whisk the vinegar, egg and 1/2 cup of ice water together and mis into the flour mixture with your hands until just combined.
Transfer to a clean work surface, and gently press to form a dough. Divide the dough into four equal parts. Shape each into a ball, flatten slightly to from a disc, and warp in plastic. Chill for at least 60 minutes. Roll out as indicated in your recipe.
Heat the oven to 375 F. Roll out one of the disks of dough on a lightly floured surface to 1/8-inch thickness; transfer to a 9-inch pie pan. Set aside in the refrigerator. Roll the remaining dough to 1/8-inch thickness. Set aside on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet in the refrigerator.
For filling: Toss chopped apples, flour, ¾ cup sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, and lemon juice together and mix until combined. Pour apple mixture into pie pan and top with remaining dough.
Trim, leaving a 1/2 inch overhang; fold under and crimp the edges. Sprinkle the top with the remaining tablespoon of sugar. Chill for 10 minutes.
Bake until the fruit is bubbling and crust is golden brown, 50 to 55 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.
Junior Reserve Champion
Easy Wheat Bread
Avery Feldkamp
Wildcat 4-H Club
Mix in a heavy-duty plastic bag:
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1 package yeast
1/2 cup warm water
1 tablespoon sugar
Work bag with fingers until completely blended. Close bag and let rest for 15 minutes.
Add to bag:
1 tablespoon sugar
2 cups whole wheat flour
3/4 cup warm water
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
2 teaspoon kosher salt
Mix well. Slowly add enough all-purpose flour to make a stiff dough, 1-1 1/2 cups. Turn dough out onto floured surface. Knead for 5-6 minutes. Add more flour if too sticky. Divide dough into thirds. Cover with plastic bag. Let rest for 10 minutes.
Shape and put in three greased mini bread pans. Cover again with bag and let rise 45-60 minutes. Bake 30-35 minutes in a 400 F oven. Remove from pans, cool on wire rack.