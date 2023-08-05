This year’s winners at the Riley County Fair 4-H Foods and Nutrition Division did an exceptional job. Although they are all busy with multiple different projects for the fair, you can tell they spent a great deal of time cooking and baking to prepare great entries. Here is a quick glimpse at what some of our 4-H chefs have been cooking in the kitchen.

Gracie Scofield impressed the judges with her Heavenly Angel Food Cake at this year’s Riley County Fair. The Leonardville Hustlers 4-H Club member’s cake was awarded champion in the Senior 4-H Foods Division. Her cake was extremely light and fluffy with a beautiful golden-brown crust.

