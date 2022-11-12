Flying Blind
“Flying Blind: The 737 MAX Tragedy and the Fall of Boeing,” by Peter Robison. Doubleday, 2021. 336 pages, $30.

I have a love-hate relationship with aircraft. I love everything about them, especially watching them fly. If I hear one overhead, I cannot fail to look up and admire its flight. But I hate flying in them — always have and always will even though I have flown all over the world in military and commercial aircraft. When I saw “Flying Blind: The 737 MAX Tragedy and the Fall of Boeing” on the shelf at the Manhattan Public Library, I just had to read it, especially since my daughter’s husband flies the 737 for American Airlines.

Authored by Bloomberg News writer Peter Robison, the book exposes the Boeing Aircraft Corporation’s complicity in the crash of two new 737 MAX aircraft: a Boeing 737 MAX flown by Indonesia’s Lion Air crashed into the Java Sea on Oct. 29, 2018, killing 189 crew and passengers, and six months later on March 10, 2019, another Boeing 737 MAX, operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed, killing 157 crew and passengers. Flight data from both aircraft was recovered, and soon fingers were being pointed at Boeing for the bad decisions that led to these tragedies.

