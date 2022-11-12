I have a love-hate relationship with aircraft. I love everything about them, especially watching them fly. If I hear one overhead, I cannot fail to look up and admire its flight. But I hate flying in them — always have and always will even though I have flown all over the world in military and commercial aircraft. When I saw “Flying Blind: The 737 MAX Tragedy and the Fall of Boeing” on the shelf at the Manhattan Public Library, I just had to read it, especially since my daughter’s husband flies the 737 for American Airlines.
Authored by Bloomberg News writer Peter Robison, the book exposes the Boeing Aircraft Corporation’s complicity in the crash of two new 737 MAX aircraft: a Boeing 737 MAX flown by Indonesia’s Lion Air crashed into the Java Sea on Oct. 29, 2018, killing 189 crew and passengers, and six months later on March 10, 2019, another Boeing 737 MAX, operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed, killing 157 crew and passengers. Flight data from both aircraft was recovered, and soon fingers were being pointed at Boeing for the bad decisions that led to these tragedies.
Robison begins with Boeing’s early history, profiling a company devoted to laudable achievements in aerospace engineering and aircraft safety. Robison’s first chapters describe Boeing’s early engineering efforts in the production of planes for an emerging commercial air travel market in the 1920s and 1930s and then for the United States military during World War II. He also introduces the reader to William Boeing, William Allen, Tex Johnston, Joe Sutter, and some of the more prominent early figures in the company’s growth — men whose overriding goal was to design and build the best and safest aircraft for the pilots that flew them and the customers that flew in them.
But with the two crashes of the 737 MAX within six months of each other, Boeing’s global reputation, commercial business, and financial rating suffered after the MAX was grounded worldwide and orders for the new plane were put on hold or canceled. In September 2022, Boeing was ordered to pay $200 million over charges of misleading investors about safety issues related to those two fatal crashes. Why this happened is the subject that Robison explains in great depth.
In short, Boeing lost its way, a victim of corporate hubris at the highest levels of executive management. Just recently a Netflix documentary, “Downfall: The Case Against Boeing” by Rory Kennedy said this about Boeing: “There were many decades when Boeing did extraordinary things by focusing on excellence and safety and ingenuity. Those three virtues were seen as the key to profits. It worked beautifully and then they were taken over by a group that decided Wall Street was the end-all, be all.” That is the point Robison drives home again and again.
Robison explains in a methodical way what went wrong, beginning in the 1990s, which for Boeing was an extremely profitable decade. Boeing was able to buy its main competitor, McDonnell Douglas in 1997, merging the two companies. Unfortunately, the merger brought with it corporate executives from McDonnell Douglas and resulted in Boeing losing the corporate culture that had emphasized the importance and value of sound aircraft engineering. The new corporate executives, disciples of General Electric’s Jack Welch, replaced the Boeing business model and corporate culture with a new model and culture — a dedication to maximizing profits at seemingly any cost.
The old Boeing motto of “Working Together” was replaced by “More for Less,” reducing Boeing to a collection of assets to maximize profits and increase shareholders’ stock dividends. Boeing’s Board of Directors and corporate management became increasingly obsessed with pushing Boeing’s stock price higher, a far cry from its past dedication to excellence, safety, and ingenuity. Profits, stock prices, and dividends, rather than design, engineering and safety, were now sacrosanct.
The 2010s exposed the consequences of this mentality for Boeing. Although Boeing had the 787 Dreamliner in production, the workhorse of commercial airlines was the 737. With airlines demanding more fuel-efficient planes, Boeing faced the choice of either upgrading the bestselling, narrow-body 737, which was bringing in a third of its revenue, or designing an entirely new plane. The 737 MAX was the result of picking the cheaper option.
During MAX flight tests, Boeing discovered that the position and larger size of the engines tended to push the nose up during certain maneuvers, especially during takeoffs where a stall could occur. A new flight stabilizing program — the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) — was installed to automatically compensate. Since major structural redesigns would have been prohibitively expensive and time-consuming. Boeing’s goal was to have the MAX certified as another 737 version, which would eliminate the requirement for costly simulator training. This proved deadly when neither flight crew was trained in a simulator to respond to a flight emergency initiated by MCAS.
Robison focuses his concluding chapters on detailing Boeing’s and the FAA’s responses to the crashes and its eventual grounding. He skewers Boeing’s craven corporate executives for criminal malfeasance and the FAA, emasculated by decades of deregulation and its incestuous relationship with the airlines, for its complicity in certifying the aircraft and delaying its grounding.
But what may leave any reader fuming is that no Boeing executive or FAA official was held accountable for a series of decisions and actions that killed 348 people. I believe Robison wrote Flying Blind as a metaphor for where America is today: careening downward, losing faith in its leaders and institutions because of their decisions and actions, holding no individual or institution accountable for failures, and failing to learn from mistakes.
Bob Funk is a retired U.S. Marine and a retired high school principal.