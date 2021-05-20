The religious miracle of Fatima, Portugal, may be the most famous instance of a religious vision since the 1858 experience of Bernadette in Lourdes, France. And the Fatima story is additionally interesting because of its connections with World War I and the the coloring it takes on from the odd nature of Iberian politics.
A new movie about the communication between “the Mary of the Rosary” and three children was released last fall. One suspects it would never have played in our multi-plex, despite appearances by several recognizable stars, except for the poverty of new releases.
We can be thankful for it reached us, as Italian director Marco Pontecorvo’s film, titled “Fatima,” is entertaining, generally well-crafted, and as close to being historically correct as feature films get.
Included in the cast are Sonia Braga as Sister Lucia, Harvey Keitel as a journalist interviewing her about the vision, Joaquim de Aleida as the priest at the church near Fatima, Goran Visnjic (dig that cross-cultural casting) as the anti-clerical mayor, and young Stephanie Gil (a Spaniard) as the 6-year-old Lucia. The film was made in English.
Pontecorvo lets his camera linger on Gil’s face during passages in which his audience is being asked to consider the meaning of events. The youngster does express consequential thought very naturally.
But it may be of some interest that the face of the adult actress playing Mary is never the focus of a held shot.
Then, too, Pontecorvo is interested in the tension between the Republican government established by the 1910 revolution and the Catholic church. Much of the conflict in the film comes from the efforts of the Mayor to suppress the popularity of the new religious site. At one point he has the children put in — well, not cages, but in jail cells.
This all begins when little Lucia, who we see going to the village for the regular announcement of deaths among area soldiers fighting in World War I. One day when she is out minding the sheep, she and her even younger cousins see something they interpret as the kindly Mary, mother of Jesus.
Lucia’s educated mother is frustrated by what seems to her to be the backwardness of the story. Lucia’s father is more sympathetic, but is unconvinced. As news of the sighting (said, in the film, to be the first of six monthly ones) spreads, the sick and confused gather to beg Lucia for some assistance.
Groups of the interested begin to gather on the farm on what are supposed to be sighting days. The mayor tries ineffectively to squash interest. The local priest would like to believe, but isn’t sure. Then his church is boarded up by officials.
The action rises to the last appearance of the lady, at which time there is “The Miracle of the Sun,” an ill-depicted swelling and falling of old Sol’s image and effect.
Then the international Catholic church begins to investigate.
Lucia joins a holy order. A large devotional complex is built on the farm. And years later a doubting reporter comes to ask questions of the aging central figure.
One of several interesting details here is that we have photographs of the principle characters in the story (divine ones excepted) and of the site, and of the 1917 crowds. The movie seems to have the look of the incidents just about right. And Visnjic looks very like the mayor.
“Fatima” the movie really doesn’t blame his honor. In fact, it is very gentle about taking sides, depicting the two supernatural figures only enough to show what the children believed they saw. By the way, the male cousin can’t hear what Mary says.
All of which only goes to make the film more intriguing. One leaves the theater with several ideas to puzzle out. And with a better notion of the actual events of this famous and fairly recent religious sensation.