Fresh food, from farm to family.
Manhattan-area farmers say more people are taking advantage of locally grown produce during the pandemic than in years prior. Andrea DeJesus, owner of A and H Farm, said her family offers what she calls a “farm to table” box, as well as a combination box of assorted seasonal fruits and vegetables, for customers on a weekly basis throughout the growing season.
“This is like our 13th or 14th year,” DeJesus said. “We’ve done a couple different models. … and then last year with COVID, we started the combo boxes early in the spring, and I didn’t have enough homegrown produce (to fill the boxes), so we actually purchased in product and complemented it with our produce.”
DeJesus, along with a handful of other farms in the region, participate in what is called community-supported agriculture, or a farm CSA. It’s a way for people to buy seasonal food directly from a farming operation. Customers can buy a “share” of the farmer’s produce crop at the beginning of the year before the growing season. They will then receive a box of food periodically throughout the season. The boxes are filled with seasonal produce from cucumbers and watermelon to peppers and potatoes.
There is no cooperative CSA program in Riley County, like there is for the Lawrence area. Local farms create and employ CSA programs at their own will, often as a way to bring new customers into the fold.
DeJesus said her CSA program helped her farm and her customers get through the pandemic, and she still offers the combo boxes once a week. She said her customers, or “shareholders” as she calls them, come to the farm at 1374 Collins Lane near Manhattan once a week to pick up their boxes of food. The cost for a box from A and H Farm is $30 a week, and customers can choose to pay $150 for six weeks of food boxes, or $445 for 24 weeks of produce.
DeJesus said the 24-week period is essentially a whole growing season, from around the end of May through November. She said her family and farm employees spend several hours each week filling boxes and making sure “shareholders get their money’s worth.”
“It also exposes them to new things,” DeJesus said. “One thing we grow is tomatillos, and a lot of people don’t know what tomatillos are; you stick them in a box though, and people are going to do something with them nine times out of ten.”
Angela Britt, owner of Britt’s Farm in Manhattan, said she will ask her customers what kind of produce they’re looking for.
“For instance, if someone doesn’t care for kale much, we’ll substitute that out with something else they maybe haven’t tried,” Britt said.
Britt’s Farm was started in 1948 by the grandparents of Britt’s husband, Richard Britt. Britt said her operation differs from a traditional CSA program, in that her customers “can just come to us and let us know what they want in a box.”
“Our rate is $30 (a week), then we fill the boxes and make sure people get way more than the $30 value,” Britt said.
Britt said the pandemic made her online ordering system more popular. Right now, she moves about 35 boxes of produce a week.
“It takes a few hours to fill them all, but we really enjoy it,” Britt said. “We get to learn about our customers a little bit; it’s a wonderful way for folks to be able to get a lot of produce at a good price, and it supports us.”
DeJesus, who is Richard Britt’s sister, said she has about 50 people with shares in the farm on a regular basis, and she moves anywhere from 10 to 75 combo boxes each week. She said customers can sign up for a combo box week by week and are not obligated to purchase a full season’s worth of produce.
Nat Bjerke-Harvey, owner of Piccalilli Farm on Lower McDowell Road near Manhattan, said the use of an online ordering system called Farm to Porch “permanently changed the business model” for his farm. His CSA costs $12.50 each week, and includes the option of a weekly bakery share his wife Alison operates. He said earlier in the pandemic online orders averaged around 100-150 for home delivery each week.
“We added the option of a pick-up site at Little Apple Brewery last June,” Bjerke-Harvey said. “At that point, we saw about one-third of our customers using the pick-up option, while the other two-thirds preferred home delivery.”
Bjerke-Harvey said going into this season, his business is averaging about 50-75 orders weekly, with equal numbers of people choosing home delivery or pick-up. All of his CSA seasons are sold out for the rest of the year.
Britt said her farm’s storefront at 1000 South Scenic Drive in Manhattan is “really busy” currently.
“It’s summertime — if we’re not busy, we’re doing something wrong,” Britt said.
DeJesus is the president of the Manhattan farmer’s market. She said not only does purchasing farm-to-table boxes benefit the farmer, but it’s also a healthier food choice for the customer and more environmentally sound in practice. DeJesus said having people pay upfront early in the season helped with operational costs at a time when revenue is low for farms. She said customers who join in her CSA are “joining in the risk with us.”
“If I have a crop failure, we don’t get you that product for that year,” DeJesus said. “Our customers like being part of the family, and being able to enjoy the benefits with us, but they also take some of the risk with us.”
Britt’s Farm also has several wholesale accounts, with major players including Hy-Vee stores in Manhattan, Topeka, and Lincoln, Nebraska. Britt said her farm has a presence at the Downtown Farmer’s Market in Manhattan on Wednesdays and Saturdays, as well as the Topeka Farmer’s Market. She said it’s important for people to know where their food comes from.
“I’ve had kids literally tell me their food comes from the grocery store or the commissary, and that just saddens me,” Britt said. “Maybe I would say I’m a foodie. … I love good food, good flavors and I really like to share that with everybody.”
Bjerke-Harvey said the ability to reach new customers thanks to the pandemic feeds into his family’s commitment to “eating seasonally and eating locally.”
“We’re able to build an agricultural community, and reach people we’ve never reached before,” Bjerke-Harvey said. “Now we have a place for people to order as many of their groceries as they can, online, from a local farm.”